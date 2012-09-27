By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Sept 27 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
Thursday as Spain announced a tough 2013 budget, paving the way
for central bank support, and spurring a rally in risk assets
that reduced demand for safe haven bonds.
Spain's announcement of detailed timetable for economic
reform and a budget based mostly on spending cuts was seen by
many as an effort to pre-empt the likely conditions of an
international bailout.
Benchmark 10-year note yields rose to 1.65
percent, up from 1.61 percent late on Wednesday.
"Part of that is due to the positive statements coming from
the Spain budget reform and the subsequent rise in equities and
the euro," said Dan Mulholland, managing director in Treasuries
trading at BNY Mellon in New York.
Talk that China could launch more monetary stimulus, after
its central bank injected a net $57.92 billion into money
markets this week, the largest weekly injection in history,
added to yield pressure overnight.
Bond weakness didn't hurt the Treasury's sale of $29 billion
in new seven-year notes, however, the final sale in this week's
$99 billion in coupon-bearing debt.
The notes sold at a high yield of 1.055 percent, around a
basis point below where the notes were trading in the secondary
market before the auction.
Bond weakness may have also been limited by quarter-end
buying, which may also support Treasuries on Friday, the last
trading day of the quarter.
Treasuries are typically in demand for quarter-end window
dressing. Some traders also see investors likely to switch into
more bonds from equities in order to preserve the year's stock
gains heading into the year-end.
Bonds yields this week fell to levels below where they had
traded before the Federal Reserve announced its third
quantitative easing program on Sept. 13, as investors seek out
the increasingly scarce bonds and as economic data points to a
still disappointing recovery.
Ten-year yields have declined from a recent high of 1.89
percent, immediately after the Fed announcement.
Data on Thursday showed that orders for long-lasting U.S.
manufactured goods fell sharply in August, suggesting that the
main engine of the economic recovery was stalling.
A decline in claims for unemployment benefits, pointed
toward a more positive picture. The Labor Department said the
number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell
by 26,000 last week to a two-month low of 359,000.
"The drop in jobless claims, after two 380,000-plus
readings, is the more important development for judging current
momentum," said Jim O'Sullivan, chief U.S. economist at High
Frequency Economics in Valhalla, New York.
That said, based on recent volatility the trend in jobless
claims looks "no worse than flat," suggesting neither
acceleration nor deceleration in employment growth, he said.
The next major U.S. data will be the release of September's
payroll report next week, which is expected to show that
employers added 120,000 jobs in the month, based on the median
estimate of 18 economists polled by Reuters.