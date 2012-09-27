By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Sept 27 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Thursday as Spain announced a tough 2013 budget, paving the way for central bank support, and spurring a rally in risk assets that reduced demand for safe haven bonds. Spain's announcement of detailed timetable for economic reform and a budget based mostly on spending cuts was seen by many as an effort to pre-empt the likely conditions of an international bailout. Benchmark 10-year note yields rose to 1.65 percent, up from 1.61 percent late on Wednesday. "Part of that is due to the positive statements coming from the Spain budget reform and the subsequent rise in equities and the euro," said Dan Mulholland, managing director in Treasuries trading at BNY Mellon in New York. Talk that China could launch more monetary stimulus, after its central bank injected a net $57.92 billion into money markets this week, the largest weekly injection in history, added to yield pressure overnight. Bond weakness didn't hurt the Treasury's sale of $29 billion in new seven-year notes, however, the final sale in this week's $99 billion in coupon-bearing debt. The notes sold at a high yield of 1.055 percent, around a basis point below where the notes were trading in the secondary market before the auction. Bond weakness may have also been limited by quarter-end buying, which may also support Treasuries on Friday, the last trading day of the quarter. Treasuries are typically in demand for quarter-end window dressing. Some traders also see investors likely to switch into more bonds from equities in order to preserve the year's stock gains heading into the year-end. Bonds yields this week fell to levels below where they had traded before the Federal Reserve announced its third quantitative easing program on Sept. 13, as investors seek out the increasingly scarce bonds and as economic data points to a still disappointing recovery. Ten-year yields have declined from a recent high of 1.89 percent, immediately after the Fed announcement. Data on Thursday showed that orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods fell sharply in August, suggesting that the main engine of the economic recovery was stalling. A decline in claims for unemployment benefits, pointed toward a more positive picture. The Labor Department said the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell by 26,000 last week to a two-month low of 359,000. "The drop in jobless claims, after two 380,000-plus readings, is the more important development for judging current momentum," said Jim O'Sullivan, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics in Valhalla, New York. That said, based on recent volatility the trend in jobless claims looks "no worse than flat," suggesting neither acceleration nor deceleration in employment growth, he said. The next major U.S. data will be the release of September's payroll report next week, which is expected to show that employers added 120,000 jobs in the month, based on the median estimate of 18 economists polled by Reuters.