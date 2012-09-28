* Treasuries rise for ninth time in 10 sessions
* Doubts arise over Spain's 2013 austere budget plan
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Sept 28 U.S. Treasuries prices resumed
their climb on Friday as doubt arose about the viability of
Spain's 2013 budget.
The advance in U.S. debt prices followed a one-day retreat
following eight straight days of gains.
While Spain's budget was seen by many as a prelude to that
nation's asking for a bailout that would entail purchases of
bonds by the European Central Bank, the country is also waiting
for stress test results on its banks and a credit rating review.
"Spain's budget proposal goes farther than what the European
Union recommended and there's nervousness about Spain's stress
test," said Steve Van Order, fixed income strategist with
Bethesda, Maryland-based Calvert Investment Management, with
more than $14.5 billion in assets under management.
After yields rose following further monetary easing by the
European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve, the safe-haven
U.S. debt market is having "a reality rally," Van Order said.
Ten-year Treasury notes rose 9/32 on Friday, their yields
easing to 1.63 percent from 1.66 percent late on
Thursday.
The 30-year bond climbed 25/32 in price, its
yield easing to 2.81 percent from 2.85 percent late Thursday.
Analysts said Treasuries could also be getting a modicum of
support from month-end rebalancing of portfolios. Since stock
values rose in September, portfolios that must keep a specific
portion of their value in stocks and a designated percentage in
bonds, would have to sell some stocks and buy bonds.
But Jake Lowery, Treasury trader at ING Investment
Management in Atlanta, said the rally in U.S. debt over the last
couple of weeks might already reflect most of that adjustment.
"We've probably already seen a great deal of that impact,"
he said.
Van Order said the market was establishing a range.
"We've had a pretty big retracement of the rise in yields
that lifted the 10-year yield to 1.89 percent," he said. "We're
seeing a correction to the optimism trade that followed this
month's monetary policy decisions by the ECB and the Fed."
Chinese money rates fell sharply on Friday after China's
central bank injected a record $57.91 billion into the country's
money markets before a week-long October holiday.
"The central banks are all singing the same tune, but the
impressive recovery from 1.89 percent on the 10-year Treasury
yield is re-establishing that we have a lot of other stuff to
deal with," Van Order said.
"With that in mind, 1.89 percent to 1.90 percent on the
10-year yield looks like pretty solid support for the market
while the bottom of the range is around 1.55 percent and the
very bottom is the summer low of 1.39 percent," he said.
Van Order said the market would "chop around" until it gets
next week's data, in particular the Labor Department's September
employment report, due Friday, Oct. 5.