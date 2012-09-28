* U.S. regional manufacturing index weakens * Treasuries rise for ninth time in 10 sessions * Doubts cited over Spain's 2013 austere budget plan By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, Sept 28 U.S. Treasuries prices resumed their climb on Friday on doubts about whether Spain's austere 2013 budget can solve its economic and debt problems and on a weaker-than-expected U.S. regional manufacturing reading. The advance, following a one-day retreat after eight straight days of gains, left benchmark yields almost exactly half way between the high and low yields of the third quarter. Spain's budget was seen by many as a prelude to the country asking for a bailout that would entail purchases of bonds by the European Central Bank. Stress tests on its banks, however, were apparently reassuring enough to trim losses for the euro and reduce the bid for safe-haven U.S. debt. Still, Spain has been struggling with popular protests stirred by high unemployment and painful budget cuts. After the rise in yields that occurred after the European Central Bank and Federal Reserve further eased monetary policy, Treasuries are having "a reality rally," said Steve Van Order, fixed income strategist with Bethesda, Maryland-based Calvert Investment Management, with more than $12.2 billion in assets under management. A weaker-than-forecast reading on the Chicago Purchasing Managers Index, a measure of manufacturing activity, was also supportive for Treasuries. In afternoon trade, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up 6/32, leaving its yield at 1.64 percent, midway between a low of 1.38 percent set in late July and a high of 1.89 percent reached in mid-September. Analysts said Treasuries could also be getting some support from month-end rebalancing of portfolios. Since stock values rose in September, portfolios that must keep a specific portion of their value in stocks and a designated percentage in bonds, would have to sell some stocks and buy bonds. But Jake Lowery, Treasury trader at ING Investment Management in Atlanta, said the rally in U.S. debt over the last couple of weeks might already reflect most of that adjustment. "We've probably already seen a great deal of that impact," he said. Van Order said the market was establishing a range. "We've had a pretty big retracement of the rise in yields that lifted the 10-year yield to 1.89 percent," he said. "We're seeing a correction to the optimism trade that followed this month's monetary policy decisions by the ECB and the Fed." Chinese money rates fell sharply on Friday after China's central bank injected a record $57.91 billion into the country's money markets before a week-long October holiday. "The central banks are all singing the same tune, but the impressive recovery from 1.89 percent on the 10-year Treasury yield is re-establishing that we have a lot of other stuff to deal with," Van Order said. Van Order said the market would "chop around" in its recent range until it gets next week's data, in particular the Labor Department's September employment report, due Friday, Oct. 5.