* U.S. regional manufacturing index weakens
* Treasuries rise for ninth time in 10 sessions
* Doubts cited over Spain's 2013 austere budget plan
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Sept 28 U.S. Treasuries prices resumed
their climb on Friday on doubts about whether Spain's austere
2013 budget can solve its economic and debt problems and on a
weaker-than-expected U.S. regional manufacturing reading.
The advance, following a one-day retreat after eight
straight days of gains, left benchmark yields almost exactly
half way between the high and low yields of the third quarter.
Spain's budget was seen by many as a prelude to the country
asking for a bailout that would entail purchases of bonds by the
European Central Bank. Stress tests on its banks, however, were
apparently reassuring enough to trim losses for the euro
and reduce the bid for safe-haven U.S. debt.
Still, Spain has been struggling with popular protests
stirred by high unemployment and painful budget cuts.
After the rise in yields that occurred after the European
Central Bank and Federal Reserve further eased monetary policy,
Treasuries are having "a reality rally," said Steve Van Order,
fixed income strategist with Bethesda, Maryland-based Calvert
Investment Management, with more than $12.2 billion in assets
under management.
A weaker-than-forecast reading on the Chicago Purchasing
Managers Index, a measure of manufacturing activity, was also
supportive for Treasuries.
In afternoon trade, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was
up 6/32, leaving its yield at 1.64 percent, midway
between a low of 1.38 percent set in late July and a high of
1.89 percent reached in mid-September.
Analysts said Treasuries could also be getting some support
from month-end rebalancing of portfolios. Since stock values
rose in September, portfolios that must keep a specific portion
of their value in stocks and a designated percentage in bonds,
would have to sell some stocks and buy bonds.
But Jake Lowery, Treasury trader at ING Investment
Management in Atlanta, said the rally in U.S. debt over the last
couple of weeks might already reflect most of that adjustment.
"We've probably already seen a great deal of that impact,"
he said.
Van Order said the market was establishing a range.
"We've had a pretty big retracement of the rise in yields
that lifted the 10-year yield to 1.89 percent," he said. "We're
seeing a correction to the optimism trade that followed this
month's monetary policy decisions by the ECB and the Fed."
Chinese money rates fell sharply on Friday after China's
central bank injected a record $57.91 billion into the country's
money markets before a week-long October holiday.
"The central banks are all singing the same tune, but the
impressive recovery from 1.89 percent on the 10-year Treasury
yield is re-establishing that we have a lot of other stuff to
deal with," Van Order said.
Van Order said the market would "chop around" in its recent
range until it gets next week's data, in particular the Labor
Department's September employment report, due Friday, Oct. 5.