NEW YORK Oct 3 U.S. Treasuries prices weakened
on Wednesday after a report on the U.S. service sector in
September looked stronger than forecast.
But a subdued reading on the Institute for Supply Management
service sector index's employment component balanced out the
better-than-expected reading on the overall index.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which was
down 2/32 in price just before the ISM report came out, extended
its loss to 6/32, leaving its yield at 1.64 percent, in the
middle of its 2-1/2-month range.
Trade in subdued volume and narrow ranges is expected before
the Labor Department's influential employment data for
September due this Friday.