By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Oct 3 U.S. Treasuries ended little
changed on Wednesday as investors waited on the release of
minutes from the Federal Reserve's September policy meeting on
Thursday, and on a highly anticipated jobs report on Friday for
further direction about the strength of the economic recovery.
Bond prices fell earlier on Wednesday after data from
payrolls processor ADP's showed that U.S. private-sector
employers added 162,000 jobs in September, topping economists'
forecasts.
But they later drifted back to little changed as investors
turned their attention to Thursday's Fed minutes and Friday's
more closely watched report.
"I think we're in a wait and see mode, we are awaiting (the
FOMC) minutes and then all eyes will be focused on the payroll
data," said Sean Simko, senior portfolio manager at SEI
Investments in Oaks, Pennsylvania.
Thursday's Fed meeting minutes from the September 12-13
meeting will be scoured for signs over how open the U.S. central
bank will be to further asset purchases, after it announced last
month that its third quantitative easing program will focus on
mortgage-backed debt.
Some investors expect the Fed may also add new Treasuries
purchases after Operation Twist expires at the end of the year.
"There is more chatter on that," said Simko. That said, "I
think the Fed may want to remain (on the) sidelines and wait and
see until the end to Operation Twist to see where everything
stands; where the economy stands, what is happening with the
fiscal cliff and the markets in general."
Payroll data on Friday is expected to show that employers
added 113,000 jobs in September, while the unemployment rate is
expected to have ticked up in the month to 8.2 percent, from 8.1
percent in August, according to a Reuters poll of economists.
Recent divergences between this figure and the ADP jobs
number makes it less likely that traders will have increased
these expectations based on Wednesday's data.
"The market reaction was muted," said Eric Stein, vice
president and portfolio manager at Eaton Vance Investment
Managers in Boston. "ADP is a pretty good indicator for helping
to analyze the labor market, but it has not done a very good job
of predicting the subsequent (U.S. Labor Department) payrolls
print so many short-term traders give it less weight."
Long-bonds were among the weakest performers on Wednesday,
weighed down in part by hedging of corporate debt sales.
"There's rate-locking and traders are adding to steepening
exposure," said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Navigate
Advisors LLC in Stamford, Connecticut. "They're selling the long
end to buy the front end."
High grade corporate debt issuance slowed on Wednesday,
after around $18 billion was sold on Monday and Tuesday, said
IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last
unchanged in price to yield 1.63 percent. Thirty-year bonds
fell 5/32 in price to yield 2.83 percent, up from
2.82 percent late on Tuesday.