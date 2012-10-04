FOREX-Dollar drifts as impact from Fed minutes and Mnuchin fade, Aussie slips
* Aussie slips after weaker-than-expected local Q4 capex data (Updates throughout)
NEW YORK Oct 4 Thirty-year Treasuries bonds fell a full point in price on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's September policy meeting showed that Fed members were broadly in agreement that additional stimulus was needed to boost the fragile economic recovery.
The bonds were last down 1-3/32 in price to yield 2.87 percent, up around a basis point from before the minutes were released.
* Asia ex-Japan, Nikkei slip after Wall Street's mixed performance
TOKYO, Feb 23 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Thursday morning as financial stocks weakened after U.S. yields fell on the cautious tone struck in minutes of the latest Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting.