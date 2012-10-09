* Growth, Greece worries stoke safety bids for bonds
* U.S. to sell $32 bln in 3-year note supply
* Fed to buy $1.75 bln to $2.25 bln in long-dated debt
* Long bond yield holds above 200-day moving average
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Oct 9 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Tuesday in advance of a three-year debt sale as safe-haven bids
for bonds emerged on anxiety about weak global growth and
Greece's ability to meet the terms of a bailout.
Those worries overshadowed a government report last Friday
which showed the U.S. jobless rate falling to 7.8 percent, its
lowest level since January 2009. This and other surprisingly
upbeat aspects of the September payroll data led to a sell-off
in Treasuries and pushed benchmark yields to their highest
levels in about two weeks.
The U.S. bond market was closed on Monday due to the
Columbus Day holiday.
The International Monetary Fund, one of Greece's main
lenders, said in a report on Tuesday that Athens would miss the
five-year debt reduction target that is one of the conditions
for the country's 130 billion euro bailout.
The group also warned that the United States faces meager
growth of about 2.0 percent this year and in 2013 and predicted
a 0.4 percent contraction in the euro zone's economy this year.
It also downgraded its outlook on China, the world's second
largest economy.
The IMF latest outlook "was adding to the downbeat
sentiment. It was a confirmation of slow growth globally," said
Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist with TD
Securities in New York. "That's why we are setting back into
this trading range."
Safe-haven appetite for Treasuries was mitigated by some
selling by bond dealers in anticipation of this week's $66
billion in coupon supply.
The Treasury Department will sell $32 billion in three-year
notes at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT). It will sell $21 billion in 10-year
debt on Wednesday and $13 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday.
Traders expected the upcoming three-year note
to sell at a yield of 0.349 percent early Tuesday, compared with
0.337 percent at last month's auction.
Also on the supply front, the Federal Reserve will resume
its Operation Twist which involves the selling of shorter-dated
Treasuries and purchases of longer-dated issues in a bid to hold
down long-term borrowing costs and to help the economy. It plans
to buy $1.75 billion to $2.25 billion in Treasuries due in Feb
2036 to Aug 2042.
Fed Vice Chairwoman Janet Yellen was scheduled to speak at
8:30 p.m. (0030 GMT Tuesday) about sovereign risk and financial
markets at an event sponsored by the IMF and the Japanese
ministry of finance.
On the open market, benchmark 10-year notes were
up 5/32 in price to yield 1.72 percent, down 2 basis points from
late on Friday.
Thirty-year bonds rose 13/32 in price to yield
2.952 percent, down 2 basis points from Friday's close. The
30-year yield held its 200-day moving average of 2.939 percent,
according to Reuters data.