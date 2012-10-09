* Growth, Greece worries stoke safety bids for bonds
* U.S. to sell $32 bln in 3-year note supply
* Fed buys $1.89 billion in long-dated debt
* Long bond yield dips below 200-day moving average
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Oct 9 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Tuesday in advance of a three-year debt sale as safe-haven bids
for bonds emerged on anxiety about weak global growth and
Greece's ability to meet the terms of a bailout.
Those concerns overshadowed a government report on Friday
that showed the U.S. jobless rate fell in September to 7.8
percent, its lowest since January 2009. This and other
surprisingly upbeat aspects of the September payroll data led to
a sell-off in Treasuries and pushed benchmark yields to their
highest levels in about two weeks.
Worries about anemic economic and profit growth led
investors o n T uesday to pare their holdings in stocks and other
risky assets and to raise their positions in less-risky
Treasuries.
The U.S. bond market was closed on Monday due to the
Columbus Day holiday.
The International Monetary Fund, one of Greece's main
lenders, said in a report o n T uesday that Athens would miss the
five-year debt reduction target that is one of the conditions
for the country's 130 billion euro bailout.
The group also warned that the United States faces meager
growth of about 2.0 percent this year and in 2013 and predicted
a 0.4 percent contraction in the euro zone's economy this year.
It also downgraded its outlook on China, the world's second-
largest economy.
The IMF outlook "was adding to the downbeat sentiment. It
was a confirmation of slow growth globally," said Gennadiy
Goldberg, an interest rate strategist with TD Securities in New
York. "That's why we are setting back into this trading range."
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said during a visit to
Greece on Tuesday that Athens is making progress with fiscal
reforms. Her visit coincided with protests against steep
spending cuts in various government programs.
Safe-haven appetite for Treasuries was mitigated by some
selling by bond dealers in anticipation of this week's $66
billion in coupon supply.
The Treasury Department will sell $32 billion in three-year
notes at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT). It will sell $21 billion in 10-year
debt on Wednesday and $13 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday.
Traders expected the upcoming three-year note
to sell at a yield of 0.349 percent, compared with 0.337 percent
at last month's auction.
Also on the supply front, the Federal Reserve resumed its
Operation Twist, which involves the selling of shorter-dated
Treasuries and purchases of longer-dated issues in a bid to hold
down long-term borrowing costs and to help the economy. It
bought $1.889 billion in Treasuries due in Feb 2036 to Aug 2042.
Fed Vice Chairwoman Janet Yellen was scheduled to speak at
8:30 p.m. (0030 GMT) about sovereign risk and financial markets
at an event sponsored by the IMF and the Japanese ministry of
finance.
"The market is struggling with a lot of moving parts," said
Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist with Prudential Fixed
Income in Newark, New Jersey. "At the end of the day, we'll be
in a pretty tight trading range."
On the open market, benchmark 10-year notes were
up 11/32 in price to yield 1.703 percent, down 4 basis points
from late on Fr iday when it touched 1.748 percent, the highest
since Sept 24.
Thirty-year bonds rose 24/32 in price to yield
2.930 percent, down 4 basis points from Friday's close. The
30-year yield slipped below its 200-day moving average of 2.939
percent, according to Reuters data.
Wall Street stocks fell, with the Standard & Poor's 500
index down 0.7 percent. Traders will focus on the
earnings of Dow component Alcoa after the market close.
Analysts expect the aluminum producer likely broke even in the
third quarter.