* Growth, Greece worries stoke safety bids for bonds
* U.S. sells $32 bln in 3-year note supply
* Fed buys $1.89 billion in long-dated debt
* Long bond yield dips below 200-day moving average
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Oct 9 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Tuesday as bleak views of global growth and the upcoming
earnings season prompted investors to dump riskier assets and
pour money into safe havens.
The International Monetary Fund warned that the United
States faces meager growth of about 2 percent this year and next
and predicted the euro zone economy would shrink 0.4 percent in
2012. It downgraded its outlook on China, the world's
second-largest economy.
The fund, one of Greece's main lenders, also said that
Athens would miss the five-year debt reduction target that is a
condition for the country's 130 billion euro bailout.
The IMF outlook "was adding to the downbeat sentiment. It
was a confirmation of slow growth globally," said Gennadiy
Goldberg, an interest rate strategist with TD Securities in New
York. "That's why we are setting back into this trading range."
Key U.S. stock indexes also dropped as investors awaited
what many fear could be a disappointing earnings season.
"Earnings season is under way, and it does not bode to be
particularly good," said David Ader, head of government bond
strategy at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut.
"I'd like to see whether that takes the edge off stocks and
other risk assets," he added.
Thomson Reuters data through Friday showed 90 companies in
the S&P 500 have lowered outlooks versus 21 raised outlooks. The
resulting ratio of negative to positive outlooks of 4.3 is the
weakest showing since the third quarter of 2001.
The concerns about Greece and global growth overshadowed
data on Friday showing the U.S. jobless rate fell in September
to 7.8 percent, its lowest since January 2009. The Labor
Department's September payroll report led to a sell-off in
Treasuries on Friday and pushed benchmark yields to their
highest in about two weeks.
The U.S. bond market was closed on Monday for the Columbus
Day holiday.
Safe-haven appetite for Treasuries was mitigated by some
selling in anticipation of this week's $66 billion in coupon
supply.
On Tuesday, the Treasury Department sold $32 billion in
three-year notes at a high yield of 0.346 percent.
The Treasury Department will sell $21 billion in 10-year
debt on Wednesday and $13 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday.
In addition, the Federal Reserve resumed transactions under
its Operation Twist program, which involves selling
shorter-dated Treasuries and purchasing longer-dated issues in a
bid to hold down long-term borrowing costs to help the economy.
It bought $1.89 billion in Treasuries due in February 2036 to
August 2042.
Fed Vice Chairwoman Janet Yellen was scheduled to speak at
8:30 p.m. (0030 GMT) about sovereign risk and financial markets
at an event sponsored by the IMF and the Japanese Ministry of
Finance.
"The market is struggling with a lot of moving parts," said
Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist with Prudential Fixed
Income in Newark, New Jersey. "At the end of the day, we'll be
in a pretty tight trading range."
On the open market, benchmark 10-year notes were
up 05/32 in price, off the day's highs ahead of Wednesday's debt
sale, to yield 1.715 percent. That was down from 1.748 percent
late on Friday, the highest level since Sept 24.
Thirty-year bonds rose 25/32 in price to yield
2.930 percent, down from Friday's close of 2.9703. The 30-year
yield slipped below its 200-day moving average of 2.939 percent,
according to Reuters data.
Wall Street stocks fell, with analysts expecting earnings
reports for S&P 500 companies to show a drop of about 2.4
percent on a year-over-year basis, according to Thomson Reuters
data. Traders will focus on the earnings of Dow component Alcoa
after the market close. Analysts expect the aluminum
producer broke even in the third quarter.