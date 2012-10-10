GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks at 19-mth high, dollar up as Yellen puts March rate hike in play
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.1 pct
NEW YORK Oct 10 Prices for U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds trimmed losses to turn briefly flat on Wednesday, shortly before an auction of 10-year debt.
Bond prices had fallen earlier in the day as traders reduced holdings to make room for $21 billon in 10-year note supply.
But 10- and 30-year debt prices pared losses shortly ahead of the auction, with the 30-year bond briefly erasing the day's losses before dipping again.
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.1 pct
TOKYO, Feb 15 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday he has no plan now to raise the central bank's bond yield targets as inflation was still distant from its 2 percent target.
Feb 14 U.S. rail operator CSX Corp said its board has called for a special meeting of its shareholders to discuss requests made by hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP, which is trying to install Hunter Harrison, outgoing chief executive of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd as the company's chief executive.