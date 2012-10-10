NEW YORK Oct 10 Prices for U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds trimmed losses to turn briefly flat on Wednesday, shortly before an auction of 10-year debt.

Bond prices had fallen earlier in the day as traders reduced holdings to make room for $21 billon in 10-year note supply.

But 10- and 30-year debt prices pared losses shortly ahead of the auction, with the 30-year bond briefly erasing the day's losses before dipping again.