NEW YORK Oct 10 Prices for U.S. Treasuries extended gains after a sale of 10-year debt, despite losses earlier in the session.

The U.S. Treasury sold $21 billon in 10-year notes at a high yield of 1.7 percent.

Prices for U.S. 30-year bonds rose 14/32 to yield 2.903 percent after the auction. Prices for the 10-year notes rose 04/32 to yield 1.699 percent.