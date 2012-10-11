UPDATE 1-Italy's Renzi defies foes, opens way for party leadership battle
* Leading dissident says break-up can be avoided (Adds comments from leading dissident)
NEW YORK Oct 11 U.S. Treasuries prices extended losses on Thursday after data showed weekly jobless claims fell to its lowest level since February 2008 and soothed some worries about unemployment and overall U.S. economic growth.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury note prices were 8/32 lower, compared with a 6/32 fall before the release of the claims data. The 10-year yield was last 1.710 percent, up 2.6 basis points from late Wednesday.
* Leading dissident says break-up can be avoided (Adds comments from leading dissident)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 19 The largest shareholders of Vale SA have decided to dissolve an investment holding company through which they controlled the world's biggest iron ore producer for 20 years, newspaper O Globo reported on Sunday.
* U.S. envoy says focus on liberating Islamic State bastion Raqqa (Writes through)