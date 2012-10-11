NEW YORK Oct 11 U.S. Treasuries prices extended losses on Thursday after data showed weekly jobless claims fell to its lowest level since February 2008 and soothed some worries about unemployment and overall U.S. economic growth.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury note prices were 8/32 lower, compared with a 6/32 fall before the release of the claims data. The 10-year yield was last 1.710 percent, up 2.6 basis points from late Wednesday.