NEW YORK Oct 11 U.S. Treasuries prices extended losses on Thursday after a sale of $13 billion of 30-year bonds.

Prices for both 10- and 30-year debt fell shortly after the sale, with 10-year notes down 10/32 in price to yield 1.713 percent. Prices for 30-year bonds dipped 15/32 to yield 2.909 percent.