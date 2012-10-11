* Spain rating cut underscores euro zone fears
* U.S. jobless claims fall to lowest level in over 4 years
* U.S. sells $13 billion in 30-year bonds
* Fed buys $1.25 billion TIPS for Operation Twist
By Richard Leong and Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, Oct 11 U.S. Treasuries prices advanced
on Thursday in choppy trade as fears about the euro zone's
health after a downgrade of Spain's debt rating and uncertainty
around November's U.S. election outweighed a muted sale of
30-year debt.
The U.S. Treasury sold $13 billion of 30-year bonds at a
high yield of 2.904 percent. Analysts said demand was soft, with
primary dealers accounting for the highest share of purchases
since January.
The result was a contrast to auctions earlier in the week of
three- and 10-year debt, which both saw stronger demand.
"The auction looked weak, but I prefer to look at the
broader picture," said Suvrat Prakash, an interest rate
strategist with BNP Paribas in New York.
"When you look at all three auctions, it tells you quite
strongly that investor demand is there and there's good support
for the market to be at these historically low rates."
Investors fears were underscored by a downgrade to Spain's
sovereign credit rating by Standard & Poor's late on Wednesday
to barely above junk status. Markets are also waiting for the
results of a review of Spain's rating by Moody's Investors
Service, which could slash the country to junk. Those results
are expected this month.
Spain's rating woes piled on the pressure for the country to
seek help from its European partners, which would make it the
largest economy yet in the monetary union to ask for a
full-blown bailout.
Nonetheless, Treasuries seesawed for part of the session, as
data suggested the U.S. labor market might be strengthening.
First-time filings for unemployment benefits unexpectedly
fell in the latest week to their lowest level since February
2008, but the government said one-time factors likely caused the
steep 30,000 drop.
"This suggests some improvement in the labor market," which
fueled some selling in Treasuries earlier in the session, said
David Keeble, global head of interest rate strategy at Credit
Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank in New York.
Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve purchased $1.25 billion in
Treasury inflation protected securities under its Operation
Twist, which involves selling shorter-dated Treasuries and
buying longer-dated issues to try to hold down long-term
borrowing costs to bolster the economy.
The U.S. Treasury said on Thursday it will reopen a 30-year
TIPS issue by $7 billion on Oct. 11.
In the open market, regular 10-year Treasury notes
were 02/32 higher in price, yielding 1.673 percent,
from 1.680 percent late on Wednesday.
Thirty-year bonds rose 18/32 in price after
flirting with a near 1 point drop earlier. The 30-year yield was
last at 2.856 percent, from 2.885 percent late on Wednesday.
Treasuries might be safe vehicles to park cash until there
is progress with the debt problems in Europe and U.S. lawmakers
deal with expiration of major tax breaks and automatic spending
cuts at year-end, known as "the fiscal cliff," analysts and
investors said.
"We are bouncing around in a range here. This is a good
entry here," said Matt Duch, portfolio manager at Calvert
Investment Management in Bethesda, Maryland, which oversees
about $12 billion in assets.