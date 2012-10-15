CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as lower oil prices weigh on energy
TORONTO, Feb 22 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, pulling back from a record high the day before, as lower oil prices weighed on the shares of energy companies.
NEW YORK Oct 15 U.S. Treasuries prices extended price losses and yields rose to session highs on Monday after data showed U.S. retail sales rose in September, while a separate gauge of manufacturing in New York shrank for the third month in a row in October.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last down 5/32 in price to yield 1.69 percent, up from 1.68 percent before the data was released.
Thirty-year bonds fell 12/32 in price to yield 2.86 percent, up from 2.85 percent before the data was released.
TORONTO, Feb 22 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, pulling back from a record high the day before, as lower oil prices weighed on the shares of energy companies.
* Purchase applications at weakest since November (Adds details from latest data, link to graphic)
Feb 22 U.S. stocks dipped at the open on Wednesday, due to losses in the energy sector, a day after climbing to fresh record-highs.