By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Oct 16 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
Tuesday as stocks rose on strong earnings from Goldman Sachs and
talk of aid for Spain lifted the euro, curbing government bonds'
safe-haven appeal.
Goldman Sachs reported a third-quarter profit,
reversing a year-earlier loss, as revenue more than doubled due
to gains in the investment bank's holdings of stocks and bonds.
The euro also rose against the dollar, helped by persistent
talk that Spain may soon ask for a bailout and on tentative
signs of improving confidence in the German economy.
"Goldman knocked the (Treasuries) market lower, and there is
also talk that Germany is open to credit for Spain," said
Richard Gilhooly, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities
in New York.
Benchmark 10-year notes fell 14/32 in price with
yields rising to 1.72 percent, up from 1.67 percent late on
Monday.
Thirty-year bond prices fell 1-7/32 with yields
testing support levels at around 2.90 percent, near the high
yield of 2.904 percent where the Treasury sold new bonds last
Thursday.
If yields rise above the 2.91 percent level they may next
test the 2.97 percent to 3 percent area, said Gilhooly.
Ten-year notes yields have largely been rangebound since the
beginning of August on low volumes as many investors have been
reluctant to take positions with uncertainty ahead of next
month's Presidential elections.
That could change, however, if Republican challenger Mitt
Romney continues to gain traction, said Scott Graham, head of
U.S. government bond trading at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago.
"That will have a meaningful impact on the Federal Reserve
composition next year. In the face of seemingly endless
quantitative easing and open-ended mortgage purchases, you could
see the markets react pretty violently to a Mitt victory," he
said.
Romney has said he would replace Ben Bernanke as Fed
Chairman if he is elected, which would make the current
open-ended quantitative easing program more likely to end.
That could mean that the market would then expect lower
inflation and that intermediate-dated debt, where the Fed has
focused most of its debt purchases, would underperform relative
to bonds, Graham said.
"Probably the best way to position for that would be a
massive flattening trade," he said.
Treasuries showed little reaction to data on Tuesday that
showed that U.S. consumer prices rose 0.6 percent in September
as the cost of gasoline surged.
Two-year interest rate swap spreads also tightened by almost
a basis point to fall below 10 basis points, the tightest since
1996, indicating credit conditions are loosening.
"Two-year spreads under 10 basis points is a big deal, it
shows that credit is plentiful and percolating through the
system a little bit more," Gilhooly said.
The two-year swap spreads have rallied from
over 50 basis points at the beginning of the year.