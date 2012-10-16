* Goldman earnings boost stocks, euro gains versus U.S. dollar * US consumer prices rise 0.6 pct in September * Two-year swaps spreads fall below 10 bps, a bullish credit sign By Chris Reese NEW YORK, Oct 16 U.S. Treasuries prices fell for a second day on Tuesday as strong earnings from Goldman Sachs and talk of E.U. aid for Spain spurred investors to take on more risk, driving stocks higher and undermining the safe-have appeal of U.S. government debt. Goldman Sachs reported a third-quarter profit, reversing a year-earlier loss, as revenue more than doubled due to gains in the investment bank's holdings of stocks and bonds. Meanwhile, the euro rose against the U.S. dollar with help from persistent talk Spain may soon ask for an E.U. bailout and with tentative signs of improving confidence in the German economy. "The risk on trade today and of late has nudged yields higher," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income analysis at Action Economics in San Francisco. Rupert said Treasuries remain relatively range bound however as "there is still enough uncertainty out there to keep the trade fairly thin and narrow in the near term." Benchmark 10-year notes traded 17/32 lower in price to yield 1.73 percent, up from 1.67 percent late Monday, while 30-year bonds traded 1-15/32 lower in price to yield 2.92 percent from 2.85 percent. Ten-year note yields have largely been range bound since the beginning of August on low volumes as many investors have been reluctant to take positions with uncertainty ahead of next month's U.S. Presidential election. That could change however, if Republican challenger Mitt Romney were to take over as U.S. President, said Scott Graham, head of U.S. government bond trading at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago. "That will have a meaningful impact on the Federal Reserve composition next year. In the face of seemingly endless quantitative easing and open-ended mortgage purchases, you could see the markets react pretty violently to a Mitt victory," he said. Romney has said he would replace Ben Bernanke as Fed Chairman if he is elected, when Bernanke's term expires in January 2014, which would make the current open-ended quantitative easing program more likely to end. That could mean that the market would then expect lower inflation and intermediate-dated debt -- where the Fed has focused most of its debt purchases -- would underperform relative to bonds, Graham said. "Probably the best way to position for that would be a massive flattening trade," he said. However, some investors expect Treasuries to maintain a bid going into the Presidential elections and the so called "fiscal cliff" of expiring tax cuts and spending cuts set for early next year. "Longer-term we are bearish on Treasuries but in the near term I think there is enough (economic) headwinds to keep you in a risk-free instrument or to feel comfortable owning Treasuries," said Matt Duch, portfolio manager at Calvert Investment Management in Bethesda, Maryland, which oversees about $12 billion in assets. "The technicals from a demand standpoint as well as a supply standpoint, with the Fed buying, remain strong for Treasuries," Duch said. Treasuries showed little reaction on Tuesday to data showing U.S. consumer prices rose 0.6 percent in September as the cost of gasoline surged. Two-year interest rate swap spreads tightened by over a basis point to fall below 10 basis points, indicating credit conditions are loosening. "Two-year spreads under 10 basis points is a big deal, it shows that credit is plentiful and percolating through the system a little bit more," said Richard Gilhooly, interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. The two-year swap spreads have narrowed from over 45 basis points at the beginning of the year.