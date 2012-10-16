* Goldman earnings boost stocks, euro gains versus U.S.
dollar
* US consumer prices rise 0.6 pct in September
* Two-year swaps spreads fall below 10 bps, a bullish credit
sign
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, Oct 16 U.S. Treasuries prices fell for
a second day on Tuesday as strong earnings from Goldman Sachs
and talk of E.U. aid for Spain spurred investors to take on more
risk, driving stocks higher and undermining the safe-have appeal
of U.S. government debt.
Goldman Sachs reported a third-quarter profit,
reversing a year-earlier loss, as revenue more than doubled due
to gains in the investment bank's holdings of stocks and bonds.
Meanwhile, the euro rose against the U.S. dollar with help
from persistent talk Spain may soon ask for an E.U. bailout and
with tentative signs of improving confidence in the German
economy.
"The risk on trade today and of late has nudged yields
higher," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed
income analysis at Action Economics in San Francisco.
Rupert said Treasuries remain relatively range bound however
as "there is still enough uncertainty out there to keep the
trade fairly thin and narrow in the near term."
Benchmark 10-year notes traded 17/32 lower in
price to yield 1.73 percent, up from 1.67 percent late Monday,
while 30-year bonds traded 1-15/32 lower in price to
yield 2.92 percent from 2.85 percent.
Ten-year note yields have largely been range bound since the
beginning of August on low volumes as many investors have been
reluctant to take positions with uncertainty ahead of next
month's U.S. Presidential election.
That could change however, if Republican challenger Mitt
Romney were to take over as U.S. President, said Scott Graham,
head of U.S. government bond trading at BMO Capital Markets in
Chicago.
"That will have a meaningful impact on the Federal Reserve
composition next year. In the face of seemingly endless
quantitative easing and open-ended mortgage purchases, you could
see the markets react pretty violently to a Mitt victory," he
said.
Romney has said he would replace Ben Bernanke as Fed
Chairman if he is elected, when Bernanke's term expires in
January 2014, which would make the current open-ended
quantitative easing program more likely to end.
That could mean that the market would then expect lower
inflation and intermediate-dated debt -- where the Fed has
focused most of its debt purchases -- would underperform
relative to bonds, Graham said.
"Probably the best way to position for that would be a
massive flattening trade," he said.
However, some investors expect Treasuries to maintain a bid
going into the Presidential elections and the so called "fiscal
cliff" of expiring tax cuts and spending cuts set for early next
year.
"Longer-term we are bearish on Treasuries but in the near
term I think there is enough (economic) headwinds to keep you in
a risk-free instrument or to feel comfortable owning
Treasuries," said Matt Duch, portfolio manager at Calvert
Investment Management in Bethesda, Maryland, which oversees
about $12 billion in assets.
"The technicals from a demand standpoint as well as a supply
standpoint, with the Fed buying, remain strong for Treasuries,"
Duch said.
Treasuries showed little reaction on Tuesday to data showing
U.S. consumer prices rose 0.6 percent in September as the cost
of gasoline surged.
Two-year interest rate swap spreads tightened by over a
basis point to fall below 10 basis points, indicating credit
conditions are loosening.
"Two-year spreads under 10 basis points is a big deal, it
shows that credit is plentiful and percolating through the
system a little bit more," said Richard Gilhooly, interest rate
strategist at TD Securities in New York.
The two-year swap spreads have narrowed from
over 45 basis points at the beginning of the year.