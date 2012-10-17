NEW YORK Oct 17 U.S. Treasuries prices extended losses with 30-year bond prices falling over a point on Wednesday after data showed that groundbreaking on new U.S. homes surged in September to its fastest pace in more than four years.

Benchmark 10-year notes fell 13/32 in price to yield 1.78 percent, the higest level since September 21.

Thirty-year bonds fell 1-2/32 in price to yield 2.98 percent, also the highest since September 21.