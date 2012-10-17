* Spain avoids junk rating
* U.S. housing starts surge 15 percent
* Two-year swap spreads rally to tightest level since 1996
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Oct 17 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
Wednesday after stronger-than-expected housing data pointed to
an improving economy, and after Spain avoided a damaging ratings
downgrade, reducing demand for safe-haven U.S. debt.
Prices fell overnight after Moody's Investors Service
affirmed Spain at the lowest investment grade rating, giving a
reprieve from a downgrade that would have driven its debt out of
some bond indexes and prompted selling by investors who track
them.
Losses accelerated after data showed that groundbreaking on
new U.S. homes surged in September to its fastest pace in more
than four years, another sign that the housing sector's budding
recovery is gaining traction.
"The housing starts and permits are both up a ton. The
market was already selling off, it started overnight with
Moody's affirming Spain's investment grade rating," said James
Newman, head of Treasuries and Agency trading at Keefe, Bruyette
and Woods in New York.
Benchmark 10-year notes fell 11/32 in price with
yields climbing to 1.78 percent, the highest level since
September 21.
Thirty-year bonds were last down 29/32 in price
to yield 2.97 percent, also the highest since September 21.
Two-year swap spreads also continued to tighten, reaching
the tightest level since 1996, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
The spread rally likely reflects an uptick in lending as
investors search for higher-yielding assets due to the very low
interest rate environment.
The two-year swaps spread tightened by
three-quarters of a basis points to 8.75 basis points.
The three-month dollar London interbank offered rate (Libor)
fell to 32 basis points on Wednesday. It has dropped
from 58 basis points at the beginning of the year.