By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Oct 18 U.S. Treasuries prices gained
o n T hursday after a three-day rise in yields attracted buyers
and data showing a rise in new claims for unemployment benefits
last week indicated a drag on the recovery.
Yields have jumped this week on stronger economic data and
as investors have greater hope that Spain will get support from
Europe's bailout fund, boosting risk-taking and reducing demand
for safe-haven debt.
"We're retracing a little bit of the drastic move we've
seen," said Rick Klingman, a Treasuries trader at BNP Paribas in
New York. "We are seeing a little bit of better real money
buying at these levels, and we've hit yield targets that some
people had."
Benchmark 10-year notes rose 2/32 in price to
yield 1.82 percent, not far off the 200-day moving average. The
yield has risen from 1.66 percent on Friday.
Thirty-year bonds rose 8/32 in price to yield
2.99 percent, after closing at 3.00 percent on Wednesday.
There was heavy selling of Treasuries on Wednesday as
investors adjusted for the improving economic data and the
apparently more stable European situation, which has boosted
riskier assets like stocks and hurt bonds.
This shift is likely to keep yields more elevated than in
previous weeks, said Sean Murphy, a Treasuries trader at Societe
Generale in New York. "The 'risk on' trade is strengthening," he
said.
Prices temporarily extended gains after Thursday's report
showing U.S. jobless claims rose in the latest week, though the
data still pointed to a slowly healing labor market.
"It was a little bit higher than expected," said Murphy.
Speculation that the Federal Reserve may modify language in
its guidance over how long it will hold rates down also caused
some volatility in intermediate-dated debt, traders said.
The U.S. central bank has said it will hold rates near zero
until at least mid-2015. But some investors are speculating that
due to the improving data, the timeline could be shortened when
the Fed meets next week.
An auction of $7 billion of reopened 30-year Treasury
inflation-protected securities o n T hursday was met with average
demand, and Treasuries traded steady at higher levels following
the sale.