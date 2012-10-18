(Corrects 10-year note's yield from Wednesday to 1.82 percent,
not 2.82 percent, in fifth paragraph)
* Benchmark yields just above their 200-day moving average
* Prices dip after temporary boost from jobless claims
* Intermediate debt volatile on Fed speculation
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, Oct 18 U.S. Treasuries fell slightly
on Thursday, reversing early gains and pushing yields higher for
a fourth consecutive day as optimism over the pace of economic
growth again tugged at the safe-haven appeal of U.S. government
debt.
Yields have jumped this week on stronger economic data and
as investors have greater hope that Spain will get support from
Europe's bailout fund, boosting risk-taking and reducing demand
for safe-haven debt.
However, losses were limited on Thursday as the recent rise
in yields has brought prices down to levels some investors are
beginning to find attractive as a low-risk purchase, said Jim
Sarni, senior portfolio manager at Payden & Rygel in Los
Angeles, which oversees $75 billion in assets.
"Treasury yields, having backed up 10 or 15 basis points in
the last few days, are not sustainable at these levels -- there
is still going to be a fairly strong bid for Treasuries simply
because of all the uncertainties that exist," Sarni said.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 3/32
lower in price to yield 1.83 percent, just above the 200-day
moving average near 1.81 percent, and up slightly from 1.82
percent late Wednesday.
The yield has risen from 1.66 percent on Friday, and was set
for the biggest four-day gain since mid-March.
Thirty-year bonds traded 8/32 lower in price to
yield 3.02 percent from 3.00 percent late Wednesday.
There was heavy selling of Treasuries on Wednesday as
investors adjusted for some data pointing to economic
improvement and the apparently more stable European situation,
which has boosted riskier assets like stocks and hurt bonds.
This shift is likely to keep yields more elevated than in
previous weeks, said Sean Murphy, a Treasuries trader at Societe
Generale in New York. "The 'risk on' trade is strengthening," he
said.
Prices temporarily extended early gains on Thursday morning
after a report showing U.S. jobless claims rose in the latest
week, though the data still pointed to a slowly healing labor
market.
"It was a little bit higher than expected," said Murphy.
Speculation that the Federal Reserve may modify language in
its guidance over how long it will hold rates down also caused
some volatility in intermediate-dated debt, traders said.
The U.S. central bank has said it will hold rates near zero
until at least mid-2015. But some investors are speculating that
due to the improving data, the timeline could be shortened when
the Fed meets next week.
(Additional reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Diane
Craft)