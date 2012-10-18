(Corrects 10-year note's yield from Wednesday to 1.82 percent, not 2.82 percent, in fifth paragraph) * Benchmark yields just above their 200-day moving average * Prices dip after temporary boost from jobless claims * Intermediate debt volatile on Fed speculation By Chris Reese NEW YORK, Oct 18 U.S. Treasuries fell slightly on Thursday, reversing early gains and pushing yields higher for a fourth consecutive day as optimism over the pace of economic growth again tugged at the safe-haven appeal of U.S. government debt. Yields have jumped this week on stronger economic data and as investors have greater hope that Spain will get support from Europe's bailout fund, boosting risk-taking and reducing demand for safe-haven debt. However, losses were limited on Thursday as the recent rise in yields has brought prices down to levels some investors are beginning to find attractive as a low-risk purchase, said Jim Sarni, senior portfolio manager at Payden & Rygel in Los Angeles, which oversees $75 billion in assets. "Treasury yields, having backed up 10 or 15 basis points in the last few days, are not sustainable at these levels -- there is still going to be a fairly strong bid for Treasuries simply because of all the uncertainties that exist," Sarni said. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 3/32 lower in price to yield 1.83 percent, just above the 200-day moving average near 1.81 percent, and up slightly from 1.82 percent late Wednesday. The yield has risen from 1.66 percent on Friday, and was set for the biggest four-day gain since mid-March. Thirty-year bonds traded 8/32 lower in price to yield 3.02 percent from 3.00 percent late Wednesday. There was heavy selling of Treasuries on Wednesday as investors adjusted for some data pointing to economic improvement and the apparently more stable European situation, which has boosted riskier assets like stocks and hurt bonds. This shift is likely to keep yields more elevated than in previous weeks, said Sean Murphy, a Treasuries trader at Societe Generale in New York. "The 'risk on' trade is strengthening," he said. Prices temporarily extended early gains on Thursday morning after a report showing U.S. jobless claims rose in the latest week, though the data still pointed to a slowly healing labor market. "It was a little bit higher than expected," said Murphy. Speculation that the Federal Reserve may modify language in its guidance over how long it will hold rates down also caused some volatility in intermediate-dated debt, traders said. The U.S. central bank has said it will hold rates near zero until at least mid-2015. But some investors are speculating that due to the improving data, the timeline could be shortened when the Fed meets next week. (Additional reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Diane Craft)