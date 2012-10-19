* Overseas buying boosts market * Next week's Fed meeting is market's next focus * Market now pricing for rate hikes in 2014 By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Oct 19 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday, boosted by overnight buying from overseas accounts and after a four-day selloff attracted new buyers at higher yields. Stronger U.S. economic data and hopes that European leaders are taking steps to resolve their debt crisis led to heavy selling of the debt this week, causing a dramatic jump in Treasuries yields. With the debt also testing technical support levels across many maturities, buyers came back to the bonds on Friday. "There seemed to be very good buying out of Japan overnight, that kick-started the rally that has continued," said Jason Rogan, director of Treasuries trading at Guggenheim Partners in New York. Treasuries did not react to data showing a 1.7 percent drop in U.S. existing home sales in September. Government bond yields had surged earlier this week after data showed that groundbreaking on new U.S. homes accelerated in September to the fastest pace in more than four years, suggesting that the housing recovery is gaining traction. Traders are now focused on the Federal Reserve meeting next week, awaiting whether the U.S. central bank will give any new details about what conditions would lead to a change in its ultra-loose monetary policy. The market has started pricing in an expectation that the Federal Reserve will start raising rates in 2014, instead of 2015, for the first time since before Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke spoke at an annual central bankers' conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, in August, said Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee. "The question everyone is asking is, Was QE3 even necessary? Given that we are already seeing evidence of a nice third-quarter rebound," he said. Some traders also have been speculating that the Fed may modify its guidance on how long it will hold rates near zero when it meets next week. The U.S. central bank has said it will keep rates ultra-low until at least 2015, but some traders think that could be brought forward to 2014. Market participants are also looking for any indications of whether the Fed will extend bond purchases in its third quantitative easing program to Treasuries when its Operation Twist program expires at the end of the year. The Fed, however, may be reluctant to give much new information as November's presidential election nears. "I'd be surprised if the Fed had a major announcement two weeks in front of the election," said Rogan. The price of the benchmark 10-year note rose 16/32 on Friday, with the yield falling to 1.78 percent, after earlier rising as high as 1.83 percent, near the highest level in a month. Thirty-year bonds rose 1-3/32 in price to yield 2.95 percent, after earlier trading as high as 3.02 percent, also near the highest in a month.