* U.S. sells $35 billion in two-year notes * Thirty-year Treasury bonds gain over a point in price * Moody's downgrades Spanish regions including Catalonia * U.S. stocks fall by over 1 percent By Chris Reese and Luciana Lopez NEW YORK, Oct 23 U.S. Treasuries prices gained on Tuesday, as strong results in a sale of two-year government debt underscored worries about the faltering global economy and its effects on corporate earnings. The Treasury Department sold $35 billion of two-year notes at a high yield of 0.295 percent, kicking off $99 billion worth of supply this week, which also includes $35 billion of five-year notes on Wednesday and $29 billion of seven-year notes on Thursday. At 38 percent, the amount awarded to direct bidders was the largest on record, wrote Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut, in a note to clients. With all demand possibly not fulfilled in the auction, "We view this as a sign that market participants are paring risk ahead of a very hard-to-predict election and fiscal situation ...," wrote Nomura analysts. The auction came on heightened concerns about the euro zone's ongoing debt crisis on a downgrade of five Spanish regions by Moody's Investors Service, including economically important Catalonia. The weak global economy was also reflected in disappointing earnings reports from some of the world's biggest multinationals, such as blue-chips DuPont and United Technologies. That, in turn, boosted the safe-haven appeal of U.S. government debt. European stocks fell, weighed down by a batch of bearish corporate outlooks, while U.S. stocks were down by over 1 percent. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 17/32 higher in price to yield 1.757 percent, down from 1.82 percent late Monday. "There is no one specific reason (for risk-averse buying) but concerns around Spain and differences between Germany and France are both playing roles," said Justin Lederer, interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. Investors also were looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday, but many expect the central bank to hold off on fresh steps for now. Thirty-year Treasury bonds were trading 1-6/32 higher in price to yield 2.911 percent, down from 2.97 percent late Monday. The risk-off tone of the market was supported by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond's manufacturing index for October, which fell to minus seven from plus four in September. "Today's Richmond report aggravates the negative impression the market is getting from corporate earnings reports as managements suggest tougher times are ahead," said Lindsey Piegza, economist at FTN Financial in New York.