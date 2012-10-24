* Chinese manufacturing output at 3-month high in October
* Treasury set to auction $35 billion of 5-year notes
* Fed decision due, expected to stay the course ahead of
Nov. 6 U.S. election
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, Oct 24 U.S. Treasuries eased in price
on Wednesday as the market prepared for more debt supply and
amid a decreased appetite for low-risk assets following data
from China that pointed to strengthening global growth.
Investors were waiting for the results of the Federal
Reserve's policy meeting on Wednesday afternoon, although they
do not expect the central bank to change its current policy in
the last meeting before presidential elections on Nov. 6.
Data showed China's manufacturers saw growth shrink for a
12th successive month in October, but output was at a
three-month high and order books were at their most robust since
April, signalling a strengthening recovery, preliminary results
of a purchasing managers survey show.
The uptick in China's HSBC Flash Manufacturing Purchasing
Managers Index (PMI), along with rises in new orders and output
- its two biggest sub-components - and broad improvement in
export orders, inventories and prices charged, all pointed to a
turnaround in the world's second-biggest economy.
"Treasuries opened weaker on the back of decent selling in
10 to 30 year paper as Chinese Flash PMI came in stronger," said
Tom di Galoma, managing director at Navigate Advisors LLC in
Stamford, Connecticut.
Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 8/32 lower
in price to yield 1.79 percent, up from 1.76 percent late
Tuesday but still below the 200-day moving average near 1.81
percent.
Markets were preparing for more debt supply following solid
demand in the auction of $35 billion of two-year notes on
Tuesday. The Treasury will sell $35 billion of five-year notes
on Wednesday and $29 billion of seven-year notes on Thursday.
Ahead of Wednesday's sale, five-year notes on the
when-issued market were yielding about 0.79
percent. On the open market, five-year notes were
yielding 0.77 percent, compared with a high yield of 0.625
percent in an auction of the notes on Sept. 26.
The Fed on Wednesday appears intent on sticking to its
bond-buying stimulus with analysts believing it will wait until
at least December to make any changes to its current plans to
buy $40 billion of mortgage debt per month. The Fed unveiled a
third round of bond purchases last month.
In Europe, Greece has been granted its long-standing plea
for additional time to push through austerity cuts that have
been finalized after months of negotiations, the finance
minister said on Wednesday.
Thirty-year Treasury bonds were trading 19/32
lower in price to yield 2.94 percent, up from 2.89 percent late
Tuesday.