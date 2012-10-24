* Chinese manufacturing output at 3-month high in October
* Treasury set to auction $35 billion of 5-year notes
* Fed decision due, expected to stay the course ahead of
Nov. 6 U.S. election
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, Oct 24 U.S. Treasuries eased in price
on Wednesday as the market prepared for more debt supply amid
decreased appetite for low-risk assets following data from China
that pointed to strengthening global growth.
Investors were waiting for the results of the Federal
Reserve's policy meeting on Wednesday afternoon, although they
do not expect the central bank to change its current policy in
the last meeting before presidential election on Nov. 6.
Data showed growth in China's manufacturing sector shrank
for a 12th successive month in October. But output was still at
a three-month high and order books were at their most robust
since April, signaling a strengthening recovery, preliminary
results of a purchasing managers survey showed.
The uptick in China's HSBC Flash Manufacturing Purchasing
Managers Index (PMI), along with rises in new orders and output
- its two biggest sub-components - and broad improvement in
export orders, inventories and prices charged, all pointed to a
turnaround in the world's second-biggest economy.
"Treasuries opened weaker on the back of decent selling in
10- to 30-year paper as Chinese Flash PMI came in stronger,"
said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Navigate Advisors LLC
in Stamford, Connecticut.
Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 5/32 lower
in price to yield 1.78 percent, up from 1.76 percent late
Tuesday but still below the 200-day moving average near 1.81
percent.
Markets were preparing for more debt supply following solid
demand in an auction of $35 billion of two-year notes on
Tuesday. The Treasury will sell $35 billion of five-year notes
on Wednesday and $29 billion of seven-year notes on Thursday.
Ahead of Wednesday's sale, five-year notes on the
when-issued market were yielding about 0.78
percent. On the open market, five-year notes were
yielding 0.76 percent, compared with a high yield of 0.625
percent in an auction of the notes on Sept. 26.
The Fed appears intent on sticking to its bond-buying
stimulus, with analysts believing it will wait until at least
December to make any changes to its current plans to buy $40
billion of mortgage debt per month. The Fed unveiled a third
round of bond purchases last month.
In Europe, Greece has been granted its long-standing plea
for additional time to push through austerity cuts that have
been finalized after months of negotiations, the finance
minister said on Wed nesday.
Data showing new U.S. single-family home sales surged in
September to their highest level in nearly 2-1/2 years added to
the bearish tone in Treasuries.
"It's firmer and consistent with the broader strength in
housing reflected in a myriad of other reports," said David
Ader, head of government bond strategy at CRT Capital Group in
Stamford, Connecticut.
Thirty-year Treasury bonds were trading 14/32
lower in price to yield 2.93 percent, up from 2.89 percent late
Tuesday.