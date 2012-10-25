* Planned US business spending flat in September
* Bonds extend loss after UK Q3 growth exceeds forecasts
* Benchmark yields break above the 200-day moving average
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, Oct 25 U.S. benchmark yields touched a
five-week high on Thursday ahead of the sale of seven-year notes
and after the Federal Reserve on Wednesday stuck to its monetary
policy, prompting some Treasury investors to book profits.
Price losses were pared on Thursday morning however
following data showing planned U.S. business spending was flat
in September, although new orders for long-lasting manufactured
goods increased.
Data also showed new claims for jobless benefits fell last
week, although economists pointed out the economy remains
hobbled by persistently high unemployment.
"We are sideways with hiring," said Jacob Oubina, economist
at RBC Capital Markets in New York. "The potential for
employment growth will likely be soft over the next three months
given the general slowdown in business investments and
spending," said Jacob Oubina, economist at RBC Capital Markets
in New York.
Treasuries began the day lower, extending Wednesday's price
weakness after being undermined overnight by data showing
third-quarter growth in the United Kingdom beat forecasts.
On Wednesday the Fed, as expected, held off taking any
further easing steps after it launched a new round of bond
purchases last month.
Investors also took the opportunity on Thursday to push
Treasury prices lower to make way on their books for a $29
billion seven-year note sale later in the day. The auction
follows sales of $35 billion of two-year notes on Tuesday and
$35 billion of five-year notes on Wednesday.
Ahead of the Thursday's sale, seven-year notes on the
when-issued market were trading with a yield near
1.285 percent, compared with seven-year yields on the open
market near 1.27 percent.
Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 13/32 lower
in price to yield 1.84 percent, up from 1.79 percent late
Wednesday and breaking above the 200-day moving average near
1.81 percent. Benchmark yields reached as high as 1.86 percent,
marking the loftiest since Sept. 17.
Thirty-year bonds were trading 23/32 lower in
price to yield 2.99 percent, up from 2.95 percent late
Wednesday.