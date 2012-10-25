* Planned US business spending flat in September
* Bonds extend loss after UK growth exceeds forecasts
* Benchmark yields break above 200-day moving average
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, Oct 25 U.S. benchmark yields touched a
five-week high on Thursday ahead of the sale of seven-year
notes, and after the Federal Reserve stuck to its monetary
policy on Wednesday, prompting some Treasury investors to book
profits.
Price losses were pared on Thursday morning, however,
following data showing planned U.S. business spending was flat
in September, although new orders for long-lasting manufactured
goods increased.
Data also showed new claims for jobless benefits fell last
week, although economists said the economy remains hobbled by
persistently high unemployment.
Treasuries began the day lower, extending Wednesday's price
weakness, in the wake of data showing third-quarter growth in
the United Kingdom beat forecasts.
On Wednesday the Fed, as expected, held off taking any
further monetary policy-easing steps after it launched a new
round of bond purchases last month.
"The heavy market tone started post-Federal Open Market
Committee yesterday and would continue throughout the overnight
session with the selling escalating after the much stronger U.K.
GDP report," said Justin Lederer, interest rate strategist at
Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.
Investors took the opportunity on Thursday to push Treasury
prices lower to make way on their books for a $29 billion
seven-year note sale later in the day. The auction follows sales
of $35 billion of two-year notes on Tuesday and $35 billion of
five-year notes on Wednesday.
Ahead of Thursday's sale, seven-year notes on the
when-issued market were trading with a yield near
1.29 percent, compared with seven-year yields on the open market
near 1.27 percent.
Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 16/32 lower
in price to yield 1.85 percent, up from 1.79 percent late
Wednesday and breaking above the 200-day moving average near
1.81 percent. Benchmark yields reached as high as 1.86 percent,
the loftiest since Sept. 17.
Thirty-year bonds were trading 27/32 lower in
price to yield 3.00 percent, up from 2.95 percent late
Wednesday.