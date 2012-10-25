* Planned US business spending flat in September
* Stronger than expected UK growth supports risk-on trade
* Benchmark yields trade near the 200-day moving average
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, Oct 25 U.S. Treasuries eased in price
for a second day on Thursday before an auction of seven-year
notes and a day after the Federal Reserve stuck to its monetary
policy, prompting some investors to book profits.
Losses were pared late Thursday morning, however, as stocks
pulled back from gains and added to the safe-haven allure of
lower-risk U.S. government debt.
Investor tolerance for risk had already been dented in the
morning by durable goods orders data showing planned U.S.
business spending was flat in September, which left some
economists considering whether to lower expectations for third
quarter economic growth.
The government will release its advance estimate of
third-quarter gross domestic product on Friday.
"The equipment and inventory data in the durables report
were weaker than expected, and this put a modest downside spin
in the risks for tomorrow's Q3 GDP report," said Michael
Englund, chief economist at Action Economics in Boulder
Colorado.
Englund estimates U.S. third quarter growth at 1.5 percent,
up marginally from a 1.3 percent annual rate in the second
quarter.
Treasuries began the day sharply lower, extending
Wednesday's price weakness with a rise in the appetite for
riskier assets following data showing third-quarter growth in
the United Kingdom beat forecasts.
On Wednesday the Fed, as expected, held off taking any
further monetary policy-easing steps after it launched a new
round of bond purchases last month.
"The heavy market tone started post-Federal Open Market
Committee yesterday and would continue throughout the overnight
session, with the selling escalating after the much stronger UK
GDP report," said Justin Lederer, interest rate strategist at
Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.
Investors took the opportunity on Thursday to push Treasury
prices lower to make way on their books for $29 billion of
seven-year notes to be sold later in the day. The auction
follows sales of $35 billion of two-year notes on Tuesday and
$35 billion of five-year notes on Wednesday.
Ahead of Thursday's sale, seven-year notes on the
when-issued market were trading with a yield near
1.25 percent, compared with seven-year yields on the open market
near 1.23 percent.
Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 5/32 lower
in price to yield 1.81 percent, up from 1.79 percent late
Wednesday and very near the 200-day moving average. Benchmark
yields reached as high as 1.86 percent in the overnight session,
marking the loftiest since Sept. 17.
Yields have generally been trading in a range of 1.55
percent to 1.87 percent since early August, notes Michael
Cloherty, head of U.S. rates strategy at RBC Capital Markets in
New York, adding pending October jobs data and the U.S.
presidential elections in early November could push yields out
of that band.
"The potential sell-off due to the election seems much
larger than the potential rally. Accordingly, we expect to see
pressure on the market before the election that could take 10
year yields out of their recent range," Cloherty said.
The government will release October non-farm payrolls data
on Nov. 2 and the U.S. elections are on Nov. 6.