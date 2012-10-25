* Planned US business spending flat in September
* Stronger than expected UK growth supports risk-on trade
* Treasury sells $29 billion in seven-year notes
By Chris Reese and Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, Oct 25 U.S. Treasuries eased in price
for a second day on Thursday after a lackluster auction
underscored waning demand for safe- haven assets as hopes build
for a pick-up in the global economy.
The U.S. Treasury sold $29 billion in seven-year notes at a
high yield of 1.267 percent. That followed sales of $35 billion
each in two- and five-year notes earlier in the week.
"Today's auction was pretty lackluster," said Kim Rupert,
managing director of global fixed income analysis at Action
Economics in San Francisco.
At 2.56, Thursday's bid-to-cover ratio was the lowest in
more than three years, she noted.
"A kind of bearish uncertainty has developed," Rupert added.
"There's some hope - mostly hope - that (global) growth is going
to be picking up in the near term."
Bolstering those hopes, data on Thursday showed that
spending on the summer Olympics fueled Britain's strongest
quarterly growth in five years, springboarding the country out
of recession in the third quarter.
But with looming uncertainties in the euro zone and
elsewhere, Rupert said, Treasuries could rally again.
On Thursday, investors saw some of that uncertainty rear its
head as U.S. business investment showed signs of stalling in
September.
New orders for capital goods outside of defense and
excluding aircraft - a proxy for business spending plans - were
unchanged last month at $60.3 billion, Commerce Department data
showed. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a modest gain.
Treasuries also fell on Wednesday, when the Fed, as
expected, held off taking any further monetary policy easing
steps after it launched a new round of bond purchases last
month.
"The heavy market tone started post-Federal Open Market
Committee yesterday and would continue throughout the overnight
session, with the selling escalating after the much stronger UK
GDP report," said Justin Lederer, interest rate strategist at
Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.
Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 11/32 lower
in price to yield 1.831 percent, up from 1.79 percent late
Wednesday. Benchmark yields reached as high as 1.86 percent in
the overnight session, marking the loftiest since Sept. 17.
Yields have generally been trading in a range of 1.55
percent to 1.87 percent since early August, noted Michael
Cloherty, head of U.S. rates strategy at RBC Capital Markets in
New York. He added that pending October jobs data and the U.S.
presidential election in early November could push yields out of
that band.
"The potential sell-off due to the election seems much
larger than the potential rally. Accordingly, we expect to see
pressure on the market before the election that could take
10-year yields out of their recent range," Cloherty said.
The government will release October non-farm payrolls data
on Nov. 2, and the U.S. elections are on Nov. 6.