* Apple, Amazon results disappoint
* U.S. estimates Q3 GDP growth at 2 percent
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, Oct 26 U.S. Treasuries rose in price
on Friday after lackluster corporate earnings pushed stocks
lower and bolstered the safe-haven allure of U.S. government
debt.
Gains were pared briefly however after the government's
advance estimate of third-quarter U.S. growth came in slightly
above expectations at 2 percent, compared with annualized 1.3
percent growth in the second quarter.
"The underlying dynamics are still consistent with a mild
recovery," said Sean Incremona, economist at 4Cast Ltd, who said
the muted reaction in Treasuries likely reflected a lack of
investor surprise at the pace of growth.
"It is reinforcing trends rather than illustrating that
things have changed all that much," he said.
Treasuries gained in price after results from Apple
and Amazon undershot expectations while in Europe,
Renault, Saint Gobain, Gucci and
Publicis weighed in with gloomy earnings and outlooks.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading
6/32 higher in price to yield 1.79 percent, down from 1.81
percent late Thursday and just under the 200-day moving average.
Thirty-year Treasury bonds were trading 4/32
higher in price with the yield little changed from Thursday at
2.96 percent.