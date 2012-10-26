* Apple, Amazon results disappoint
* U.S. estimates Q3 GDP growth at 2 percent
* Fed buying Treasuries as part of "Operation Twist"
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, Oct 26 U.S. Treasuries rose in price
on Friday with safe-haven bidding spurred by lackluster
corporate earnings and expectations the pace of third-quarter
U.S. growth cannot be carried over into next year.
The government's advance estimate of third-quarter U.S.
gross domestic product growth came in slightly above
expectations at 2 percent, compared with annualized 1.3 percent
growth in the second quarter.
However, a sizeable portion of the third-quarter expansion
came from government spending, which was seen as unsustainable.
"In spite of the pleasant surprise on the top-line GDP
number, the general tone of this report was not particularly
encouraging as the unsustainable bounce in government spending
in Q3 will leave a big hole that is unlikely to be filled in
Q4," said Millan Mulraine, a senior economist at TD Securities
in New York.
Uncertainty over the impact of the so-called "fiscal cliff"
of tax increases and government spending cuts set to kick in at
the beginning of next year also underpinned Treasuries
purchases.
"With this uncertainty continuing to impair investment,
consumption and hiring decisions, U.S. economic performance is
likely to remain very weak over the near term," Mulraine said.
Treasuries gained in price overnight after results from
Apple and Amazon undershot expectations while
in Europe, Renault, Saint Gobain, Gucci
and Publicis weighed in with gloomy earnings
and outlooks.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes on Friday were
trading 14/32 higher in price to yield 1.76 percent, down from
1.81 percent late Thursday and just below the 200-day moving
average. Benchmark yields were little changed on the week after
finishing late last Friday at 1.77 percent.
Thirty-year Treasury bonds were trading 19/32
higher in price to yield 2.93 percent from 2.96 percent late
Thursday.
One significant purchaser of Treasuries on Friday was the
Federal Reserve, which was buying $1.5 billion to $2 billion of
notes maturing November 2022 through February 2031 as part of
its "Operation Twist" economic stimulus program.