* Apple, Amazon results disappoint
* U.S. estimates Q3 GDP growth at 2 percent
* Fed buying Treasuries as part of "Operation Twist"
By Chris Reese and Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, Oct 26 Prices for U.S. Treasuries rose
on Friday as disappointing corporate earnings stoked safe-haven
buying, with investors looking to key jobs data next week, which
could affect the country's neck-and-neck presidential race.
The U.S. government will release October's nonfarm payrolls
report next Friday. Analysts said that number could not only
shed light on the nascent labor market recovery but also
influence an increasingly tight election for the presidency
between Republican Mitt Romney and Democrat Barack Obama.
A Romney victory could be viewed as good for stocks because
of tax cuts, ING economists said, with an Obama win benefitting
bonds because of the possibility of ongoing Federal Reserve
support for the economy and Treasuries.
"Another decent labor report could give (Obama) more
support," the ING economists wrote to clients.
The unemployment rate could nonetheless move higher, even
if payrolls show "reasonable growth of 140,000," they added.
"Consequently, we remain of the view that the election will
go to the wire," they wrote.
Investors will also try to gauge whether the U.S. economy
can extend the pace of third quarter growth into the end of this
year and the start of the next. The Commerce Department on
Friday reported a 2 percent annual growth rate for the quarter.
However, a sizeable portion of the third-quarter expansion
came from government spending, which was seen as unsustainable.
"In spite of the pleasant surprise on the top-line GDP
number, the general tone of this report was not particularly
encouraging as the unsustainable bounce in government spending
in Q3 will leave a big hole that is unlikely to be filled in
Q4," said Millan Mulraine, a senior economist at TD Securities
in New York.
Uncertainty over the impact of the so-called "fiscal cliff"
of tax increases and government spending cuts set to kick in at
the beginning of next year also underpinned Treasuries
purchases.
"With this uncertainty continuing to impair investment,
consumption and hiring decisions, U.S. economic performance is
likely to remain very weak over the near term," Mulraine said.
Treasuries gained in price overnight after results from
Apple and Amazon undershot expectations. In
Europe, Renault, Saint Gobain, Gucci
and Publicis weighed in with gloomy earnings
and outlooks.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes on Friday were
trading 16/32 higher in price to yield 1.757 percent, down from
1.81 percent late Thursday and just below the 200-day moving
average. Benchmark yields were little changed on the week after
finishing late last Friday at 1.77 percent.
Thirty-year Treasury bonds were trading 24/32
higher in price to yield 2.924 percent from 2.96 percent late
Thursday.
One significant purchaser of Treasuries on Friday was the
Federal Reserve, which was buying $1.5 billion to $2 billion of
notes maturing November 2022 through February 2031 as part of
its "Operation Twist" economic stimulus program.