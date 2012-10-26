* U.S. estimates Q3 GDP growth at 2 percent
* Fed buying Treasuries as part of "Operation Twist"
By Chris Reese and Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, Oct 26 U.S. Treasuries prices advanced
on Friday as disappointing corporate earnings fueled safe-haven
buying, with investors looking ahead to jobs data next week that
could affect the country's neck-and-neck presidential race.
The U.S. government will release October's nonfarm payrolls
report next Friday. Analysts said the data could not only shed
light on the nascent labor market recovery but also influence an
increasingly tight election between Republican Mitt Romney and
Democrat Barack Obama.
A Romney victory could be seen as good for stocks because of
potential tax cuts, ING economists said, with an Obama win
benefiting bonds because of the possibility of ongoing Federal
Reserve support for the economy and Treasuries.
"Another decent labor report could give (Obama) more
support," the ING economists wrote to clients.
The unemployment rate could nonetheless rise, even if
payrolls show "reasonable growth of 140,000," they added.
"Consequently, we remain of the view that the election will go
to the wire," they wrote.
Investors will also try to gauge whether the U.S. economy
can extend the pace of third-quarter growth into the end of this
year and the start of the next. The Commerce Department on
Fri day reported a 2 percent annual growth rate for the quarter.
However, a sizable portion of the third-quarter expansion
came from government spending, which was seen as unsustainable.
"In spite of the pleasant surprise on the top-line GDP
number, the general tone of this report was not particularly
encouraging as the unsustainable bounce in government spending
in Q3 will leave a big hole that is unlikely to be filled in
Q4," said Millan Mulraine, a senior economist at TD Securities
in New York.
Uncertainty over the impact of the so-called "fiscal cliff"
of tax increases and government spending cuts set to kick in at
the beginning of next year also underpinned Treasuries
purchases.
"With this uncertainty continuing to impair investment,
consumption and hiring decisions, U.S. economic performance is
likely to remain very weak over the near term," Mulraine said.
Treasuries gained in price overnight after results from
Apple and Amazon undershot expectations. In
Europe, Renault, Saint Gobain, Gucci
and Publicis weighed in with gloomy earnings
and outlooks.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes on Friday
traded 19/32 higher in price to yield 1.747 percent, down from
1.81 percent late on Th ursday and just below the 200-day moving
average. Benchmark yields were little changed on the week after
finishing late last Friday at 1.77 percent.
Thirty-year Treasury bonds were 1-4/32 higher in
price to yield 2.904 percent, down from 2.96 percent late
Thursday.
One significant purchaser of Treasuries on Friday was the
Federal Reserve, which was buying $1.5 billion to $2 billion of
notes maturing November 2022 through February 2031 as part of
its "Operation Twist" economic stimulus program.