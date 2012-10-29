* Treasuries set for early close due to Hurricane Sandy
* Investors looking ahead to Friday's labor market data
* Sept U.S. consumer spending rises 0.8 percent
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, Oct 29 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose
on Monday as a perceived rise in political risks in Italy and
concerns about the strength of the U.S. economic recovery fueled
safe-haven buying in thin trade as Hurricane Sandy was on track
to pummel the U.S. East Coast.
The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association
said it is recommending an early close of noon EDT (1600 GMT) on
Monday for the trading of U.S. dollar-denominated, fixed-income
securities as Sandy is set to hit much of the East Coast,
including New York.
The storm has already forced U.S. stock markets to close
today.
"We are seeing a bit of a flight to quality ahead of the
early closure," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global
fixed income analysis at Action Economics in San Francisco.
In Europe, a threat by former Italian Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi to withdraw support for Mario Monti's government
pushed Italian and Spanish yields higher and supported
safe-haven German Bunds.
A string of disappointing corporate earnings and lackluster
U.S. third-quarter gross domestic product data was also
supportive for Treasuries.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were
trading 11/32 higher in price to yield 1.71 percent, down from
1.75 percent late Friday, while 30-year bonds were
trading 26/32 higher to yield 2.87 percent from 2.91 percent.
The U.S. Treasury moved up its 4-week bill auction to Monday
from the previously scheduled Tuesday due to the deteriorating
weather conditions in Washington and said its 13-week and
26-week bill auctions will close at the regularly scheduled time
on Monday.
The 4-week bill auction will now close at 10:30 am EDT on
Monday, the Treasury said in a statement. The 13-week and
26-week auctions are scheduled to close at 11:30 a.m. EDT.
Apart from the storm, investors were also closely watching
the increasingly tight presidential race between Republican Mitt
Romney and President Barack Obama. Friday's non-farm payrolls
report for October could not only shed light on the nascent
labor market recovery but also influence support for the two
candidates.
Treasuries trade did not waver on data showing U.S. consumer
spending rose solidly in September as households stepped up
purchases of automobiles and a range of other goods. The
Commerce Department said on Monday consumer spending increased
0.8 percent after a unrevised 0.5 percent gain in August.