* Treasuries set for early close due to Hurricane Sandy
* Investors looking ahead to Friday's labor market data
* Sept U.S. consumer spending rises 0.8 percent
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, Oct 29 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose
on Monday as a perceived gain in political risks in Italy and
concerns about the strength of the U.S. economic recovery fueled
safe-haven buying in thin trade as Hurricane Sandy was on track
to pummel the U.S. East Coast.
The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association
recommended a full market close of trading on Tuesday of U.S.
dollar-denominated, fixed-income securities as Sandy is set to
hit much of the East Coast, including New York.
Treasuries trade ended early on Monday at noon EDT (1600
GMT) in preparation for the impact of Sandy, while U.S. stock
markets were closed. Treasury debt trade volume was about 60
percent of the 20-day moving average as of early on Monday,
according to data from ICAP.
"You have uncertainties now. You have these safe haven
purchases. People are trying to figure out the economic impact
from the storm. Right now it's the easy way to buy Treasuries
and wait to see what happens," said Larry Milstein, head of
government and agency trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co. in New
York.
In Europe, a threat by former Italian Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi to withdraw support for Mario Monti's government
pushed Italian and Spanish yields higher and supported
safe-haven German Bunds.
A string of disappointing corporate earnings and lackluster
U.S. third-quarter gross domestic product data was also
supportive for Treasuries.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes traded
8/32 higher in price on Monday to yield 1.72 percent, down from
1.75 percent late Friday, while 30-year bonds traded
19/32 higher to yield 2.88 percent from 2.91 percent.
The New York Federal Reserve said the scheduled purchase of
Treasuries on Tuesday will be postponed due to "financial market
closures and the market conditions anticipated to accompany
Hurricane Sandy."
The Fed was originally scheduled to buy $1.75 billion to
$2.25 billion of Treasuries maturing February 2036 through
August 2042 on Tuesday as part of its Operation Twist stimulus
program.
Treasuries purchase and sales operations are expected to
resume on Wednesday, the New York Fed said in a statement.
The U.S. Treasury also moved up its 4-week bill auction to
Monday from the previously scheduled Tuesday due to the
deteriorating weather conditions in Washington.
Apart from the storm, investors were closely watching the
increasingly tight presidential race between Republican Mitt
Romney and President Barack Obama. Friday's non-farm payrolls
report for October could not only shed light on the nascent
labor market recovery but also influence support for the two
candidates.
Treasuries trade did not waver on data showing U.S. consumer
spending rose solidly in September as households stepped up
purchases of automobiles and a range of other goods. The
Commerce Department said on Monday consumer spending increased
0.8 percent after a unrevised 0.5 percent gain in August.