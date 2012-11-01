NEW YORK Nov 1 U.S. Treasuries prices slipped slightly on Thursday from already modestly lower levels following reports on October U.S. consumer confidence and manufacturing.

The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing index read 51.7 in October, slightly exceeding the 51.2 reading that had been forecast. Meanwhile, U.S. consumer confidence rose to its highest level in more than four years, according to a report from The Conference Board, an industry group.

The benchmark 10-year note was down 5/32 after the news. Before the reports, it was down 4/32. Its yield stood at 1.72 percent.