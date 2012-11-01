BRIEF-Flirtey Holdings Inc files to say it raised $15.8 million from equity financing
NEW YORK Nov 1 U.S. Treasuries prices slipped slightly on Thursday from already modestly lower levels following reports on October U.S. consumer confidence and manufacturing.
The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing index read 51.7 in October, slightly exceeding the 51.2 reading that had been forecast. Meanwhile, U.S. consumer confidence rose to its highest level in more than four years, according to a report from The Conference Board, an industry group.
The benchmark 10-year note was down 5/32 after the news. Before the reports, it was down 4/32. Its yield stood at 1.72 percent.
WASHINGTON, Feb 21 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde on Tuesday that he expects the IMF to provide "frank and candid" analysis of exchange rate policies, a Treasury spokesperson said.
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 21 Argentina's central bank kept its monetary policy rate unchanged at 24.75 percent for the twelfth consecutive week on Tuesday, though it said inflation in February would likely be higher than in previous months as a result of increases in regulated prices.