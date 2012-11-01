* China factory surveys show country's economy gaining
traction
* ADP's Oct private payrolls rises by more than expected
* Treasuries trade volume below average after storm Sandy
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, Nov 1 U.S. Treasury debt prices fell
on Thursday while stocks rose as data on Chinese manufacturing
and U.S. private sector employment bolstered the outlook for
global economic growth and undercut demand for safe-haven U.S.
government debt.
Trade volume was below normal as many workers were not yet
able to get to their offices because of power outages and public
transit disruptions along the eastern U.S. seaboard in the wake
of super-storm Sandy.
U.S. shares followed China's stock markets higher after
official and private China manufacturing surveys for October
suggested China's economy is finally regaining traction.
China's central bank also conducted its largest-ever net
fund injection this week, signaling its intention to keep money
market conditions relatively loose and support lending.
Some investors looking ahead to Friday's all-important U.S.
non-farm payrolls data for October took direction from the ADP
National Employment Report showing U.S. companies added 158,000
jobs in October, which was the fastest pace in eight months.
"We are reacting to stocks being higher, a stronger Chinese
purchasing managers number and a little bit
stronger-than-expected ADP number," said Mary Ann Hurley, vice
president of fixed-income trading at D.A. Davidson & Co in
Seattle.
Trade volume has not yet recovered after markets shut early
in the week when Sandy, one of the biggest storms ever to hit
the United States, slammed the east coast and wreaked havoc on
New York City and nearby coastal towns.
The bearish tone in Treasuries on Thursday was supported by
data showing new claims for U.S. jobless benefits slipped in the
latest week, while an industry group reported U.S. consumer
confidence last month rose to its highest level in more than
four years.
The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing index
for October also came in slightly above economists' consensus
forecast.
Deutsche Bank Securities strategist Alan Ruskin said the ISM
report showed "the worst has been seen for the time being in the
manufacturing sector with the nadir hit in the July-August
period."
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 6/32
lower in price to yield 1.72 percent, up from 1.70 percent late
Wednesday, while 30-year bonds dipped 23/32 in price
to yield 2.89 percent, up from 2.86 percent on Wednesday.
Combined with a lack of fresh news from Europe overnight,
the China news and the U.S. economic data put a little pressure
on Treasuries prices, said Steven Van Order, fixed-income
strategist at Calvert Investment Management in Bethesda,
Maryland.
Fridays' U.S. payrolls report for October will set the tone
for the U.S. Treasury market next week and likely for the month
ahead, Van Order said. A much stronger-than-forecast payrolls
report could encourage some selling in Treasuries while a
weaker-than-forecast report would likely spur buying.
The median of forecasts from economists polled by Reuters
was for employers to have added 125,000 jobs in October, up from
114,000 new jobs in September.
Traders also have their eye on upcoming supply next week
when the Treasury will sell $32 billion in three-year notes, $24
billion in 10-year notes, and $16 billion in 30-year bonds.
Also in the offing are a potential backlog of municipal and
corporate debt issuance from issuers who have delayed offerings
because of the storm and may wait until after next week's
presidential election as well, Van Order said.
"We could see some pent-up issuance in coming weeks," he
said.