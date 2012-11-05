By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, Nov 5 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Monday as worries about Greece boosted the bid for safe-haven U.S. debt before Tuesday's U.S. presidential and Congressional elections. The Greek government presents an unpopular austerity package to its Parliament on Monday and must gain approval in a vote on Wednesday to keep international aid payments on track and stave off the threat of bankruptcy. As far as the U.S. elections are concerned, "The market is leaning already towards an Obama victory, so a Romney victory would be more of a surprise and therefore would have a stronger impact on the (Treasury yield) curve," Richard McGuire, senior fixed income strategist at Rabobank said. The benchmark U.S. 10-year note rose 8/32 in price, letting their yields fall 2.3 basis points to 1.69 percent from 1.72 percent late on Friday, in the middle of their recent trading range, but toward the lower end of their year-long range between 2.38 percent and a record low of 1.38 percent. The Institute for Supply Management October services index read 54.2 in October, reflecting expansion in the service sector. Since the reading was very near the consensus forecast, it had scant impact on bond prices. Analysts are divided on the impact a victory of President Obama would have on financial markets versus the impact a Mitt Romney victory would have. Some say equities would rally at the expense of safe-haven bonds because a Romney administration would favor tax cuts. Others say a Romney victory would mean budget cuts and an unwinding of the Federal Reserve's expansionary monetary policy, both of which would hurt growth, corporate profits, and stocks. The Standard & Poor's 500 stock index has risen 50 percent since the beginning of President Obama's first term in office while bonds have also rallied. Bond investors are also apprehensive about a Mitt Romney victory because it throws into doubt the status of Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke. Citigroup analysts recommended in a report published Thursday that investors buy longer-dated Treasuries in case of an Obama win, assuming the market will rally. They also suggest a strategy of using interest rates derivatives to hedge against a Romney victory. An Obama victory should mean status quo at the Fed, analysts believe. Another key factor for the market is how the next government handles the so-called fiscal cliff, with about $600 billion in government spending cuts and higher taxes set to kick in from Jan. 1. Thirty-year Treasury bonds rose 23/32, their yields easing to 2.88 percent from 2.91 percent late on Friday.