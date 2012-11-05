By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Nov 5 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Monday as worries about Greece boosted the bid for safe-haven
U.S. debt before Tuesday's U.S. presidential and Congressional
elections.
The Greek government presents an unpopular austerity package
to its Parliament on Monday and must gain approval in a vote
on Wednesday to keep international aid payments on track and
stave off the threat of bankruptcy.
As far as the U.S. elections are concerned, "The market is
leaning already towards an Obama victory, so a Romney victory
would be more of a surprise and therefore would have a stronger
impact on the (Treasury yield) curve," Richard McGuire, senior
fixed income strategist at Rabobank said.
The benchmark U.S. 10-year note rose 8/32 in price, letting
their yields fall 2.3 basis points to 1.69 percent
from 1.72 percent late on Friday, in the middle of their recent
trading range, but toward the lower end of their year-long range
between 2.38 percent and a record low of 1.38 percent.
The Institute for Supply Management October services index
read 54.2 in October, reflecting expansion in the service
sector. Since the reading was very near the consensus forecast,
it had scant impact on bond prices.
Analysts are divided on the impact a victory of President
Obama would have on financial markets versus the impact a Mitt
Romney victory would have.
Some say equities would rally at the expense of safe-haven
bonds because a Romney administration would favor tax cuts.
Others say a Romney victory would mean budget cuts and an
unwinding of the Federal Reserve's expansionary monetary policy,
both of which would hurt growth, corporate profits, and stocks.
The Standard & Poor's 500 stock index has risen 50
percent since the beginning of President Obama's first term in
office while bonds have also rallied.
Bond investors are also apprehensive about a Mitt Romney
victory because it throws into doubt the status of Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke.
Citigroup analysts recommended in a report published
Thursday that investors buy longer-dated Treasuries in case of
an Obama win, assuming the market will rally. They also suggest
a strategy of using interest rates derivatives to hedge against
a Romney victory.
An Obama victory should mean status quo at the Fed, analysts
believe.
Another key factor for the market is how the next
government handles the so-called fiscal cliff, with about $600
billion in government spending cuts and higher taxes set to kick
in from Jan. 1.
Thirty-year Treasury bonds rose 23/32, their
yields easing to 2.88 percent from 2.91 percent late on Friday.