By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Nov 5 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Monday, driven by unease over whether Greece will gain the
needed support for austerity measures that are critical to
maintaining its aid package and on uncertainty over the outcome
of Tuesday's the U.S. presidential election.
The Greek government is to present an unpopular austerity
package to its Parliament on Monday and must gain approval in a
vote on Wednesday to keep international aid payments on track
and stave off the threat of bankruptcy.
Markets lacked a clear consensus over whether a reelection
victory for President Barack Obama would be positive or negative
for U.S. bonds, though the Standard & Poor's 500 stock
index has risen 50 percent since the beginning of Obama's first
term in office and bonds have also rallied.
Bond investors were also apprehensive about a victory by
Republican challenger Mitt Romney because it would throw into
doubt the status of Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, whose
term expires in 2014.
"A little bit of weakness in risk assets and
position-squaring before the U.S. elections and the prospect of
the Greek vote on Wednesday lifted Treasuries," said Matt Duch,
portfolio manager at Calvert Investments, which is based in
Baltimore, Maryland and has over $12 billion in assets under
management. "Credit spreads are a little bit wider this
morning."
In addition, a potential fine on HSBC, Europe's
biggest bank, boosted the safe-haven bid for U.S. debt. HSBC
said on Monday that a U.S. fine for anti-money laundering rule
breaches could cost it significantly more than $1.5 billion and
is likely to lead to criminal charges.
The rise in U.S. bond prices was in sync with a move up in
safe-haven German Bunds to two-month highs.
Conversely, Spanish bonds came under selling pressure before
a debt sale of up to 4.5 billion euros on Thursday, which will
include the longest dated issue to be sold at an auction since
mid-2011.
Confirmation that the European Central Bank was reviewing
the terms on which it lent against Spanish securities also
soured sentiment.
Spanish borrowing costs have been held down for months by the
prospect that the European Central Bank could buy bonds if Spain
asks for aid.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year notes rose 0/32 in price, driving
their yields to 1.69 percent from 1.72 percent late
on Friday. Yields are in the middle of their recent trading
range, but toward the lower end of their year-long range between
2.38 percent and a record low of 1.38 percent.
The Institute for Supply Management's report on its October
services index came in very near the consensus forecast and had
scant impact on bond prices. The index read 54.2 in October,
reflecting expansion in the service sector.
A day ahead of the U.S. elections, markets were divided on
the impact of an Obama win versus a Romney win. Some believe
that because a Romney administration would favor tax cuts,
equities would rally at the expense of safe-haven bonds.
Others say a Romney victory would mean budget cuts and an
unwinding of the Federal Reserve's expansionary monetary policy,
both of which would hurt growth, corporate profits, and stocks.
Another key factor for the market is how the next government
handles the so-called fiscal cliff, with about $600 billion in
government spending cuts and higher taxes set to kick in from
Jan. 1.
Thirty-year Treasury bonds rose 24/32, their
yields easing to 2.88 percent from 2.91 percent late on Friday.