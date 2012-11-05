By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, Nov 5 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Monday, driven by unease over whether Greece will gain the needed support for austerity measures that are critical to maintaining its aid package and on uncertainty over the outcome of Tuesday's the U.S. presidential election. The Greek government is to present an unpopular austerity package to its Parliament on Monday and must gain approval in a vote on Wednesday to keep international aid payments on track and stave off the threat of bankruptcy. Markets lacked a clear consensus over whether a reelection victory for President Barack Obama would be positive or negative for U.S. bonds, though the Standard & Poor's 500 stock index has risen 50 percent since the beginning of Obama's first term in office and bonds have also rallied. Bond investors were also apprehensive about a victory by Republican challenger Mitt Romney because it would throw into doubt the status of Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, whose term expires in 2014. "A little bit of weakness in risk assets and position-squaring before the U.S. elections and the prospect of the Greek vote on Wednesday lifted Treasuries," said Matt Duch, portfolio manager at Calvert Investments, which is based in Baltimore, Maryland and has over $12 billion in assets under management. "Credit spreads are a little bit wider this morning." In addition, a potential fine on HSBC, Europe's biggest bank, boosted the safe-haven bid for U.S. debt. HSBC said on Monday that a U.S. fine for anti-money laundering rule breaches could cost it significantly more than $1.5 billion and is likely to lead to criminal charges. The rise in U.S. bond prices was in sync with a move up in safe-haven German Bunds to two-month highs. Conversely, Spanish bonds came under selling pressure before a debt sale of up to 4.5 billion euros on Thursday, which will include the longest dated issue to be sold at an auction since mid-2011. Confirmation that the European Central Bank was reviewing the terms on which it lent against Spanish securities also soured sentiment. Spanish borrowing costs have been held down for months by the prospect that the European Central Bank could buy bonds if Spain asks for aid. Benchmark U.S. 10-year notes rose 0/32 in price, driving their yields to 1.69 percent from 1.72 percent late on Friday. Yields are in the middle of their recent trading range, but toward the lower end of their year-long range between 2.38 percent and a record low of 1.38 percent. The Institute for Supply Management's report on its October services index came in very near the consensus forecast and had scant impact on bond prices. The index read 54.2 in October, reflecting expansion in the service sector. A day ahead of the U.S. elections, markets were divided on the impact of an Obama win versus a Romney win. Some believe that because a Romney administration would favor tax cuts, equities would rally at the expense of safe-haven bonds. Others say a Romney victory would mean budget cuts and an unwinding of the Federal Reserve's expansionary monetary policy, both of which would hurt growth, corporate profits, and stocks. Another key factor for the market is how the next government handles the so-called fiscal cliff, with about $600 billion in government spending cuts and higher taxes set to kick in from Jan. 1. Thirty-year Treasury bonds rose 24/32, their yields easing to 2.88 percent from 2.91 percent late on Friday.