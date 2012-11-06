By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, Nov 6 U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Tuesday as investors chose riskier assets like stocks over safe-haven U.S. debt while Americans went to the polls to vote for president and other officials. With a presidential race frequently described as close, but which some experts believe President Barack Obama is heavily favored to win, stocks rose, as they have since the beginning of Obama's term. Bonds have also rallied over the last four years, but the bid for safety eased on Tuesday as traders positioned for a Treasury auction of three-year notes. "There's some consolidation following yesterday's gains," said Kevin Flanagan, chief fixed income strategist at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management with $1.8 trillion in assets under management. "The 3-year auction should go fine, but tomorrow's 10-year becomes more interesting given it's the first post-election auction." Flanagan said the U.S. Treasury market would "respond in a knee-jerk fashion," no matter what result the elections produce. "The question is in what direction. At first blush, a Romney win would be viewed less favorably by Treasuries," he said. Paul Montaquila, vice president and fixed income investment officer at Bank of the West's Capital Markets division with about $10 billion in fixed-income assets under management, cited some "slight profit-taking on yesterday's rally." He said the market on Wednesday was likely to have a short-lived reaction to Tuesday's U.S. presidential election. "You're seeing some investors, particularly in stocks, set up and make a bet," he said. The strength in stocks weighed on Treasuries, he said. But Treasuries remained in a trading range. "Look at the curve. Two-year notes are yielding a quarter of a percent and three-year notes are yielding 3/8," Montaquila said. "Get used to that because that will be the case until mid-2015." The Federal Reserve's policy-making Federal Open Market Committee has committed to keeping short-term interest rates exceptionally low until mid-2015. "Treasury yields are smack-dab in the middle of their trading range," Montaquila said. The small dip in Treasuries prices should be no surprise heading into the $32 billion Treasury sale of 3-year notes, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Justin Lederer said in a note. "Overall we are expecting a fairly quiet session with light volumes ahead of the election returns," Lederer said. "We expect today's three-year (auction) to go fairly smoothly, but would not be surprised by a small concession ahead of the auction close at 1 p.m. (Eastern time)." The two most recent three-year auctions drew strong demand, Lederer added. "The 3-year auction is a no-brainer," Montaquila said. "It's commoditized. It has a 3/8 percent yield and there are enough people out there willing to buy that." As part of the Federal Reserve's accommodative monetary policy aimed at supporting the economic recovery and cutting unemployment, the New York Fed said it was buying Treasuries on Tuesday with maturities ranging from November 2018 to August 2020. Benchmark U.S. 10-year notes slipped 3/32 in price, raising their yields to 1.71 percent from 1.70 percent late on Monday. Yields are toward the lower end of their year-long range between 2.38 percent and a record low of 1.38 percent. Thirty-year Treasury bonds fell 4/32, leaving their yields at 2.89 percent, little changed from Monday. In the background, jitters over Greece's economic future were likely to continue to underpin demand for U.S. debt. Tens of thousands of Greek workers began a 48-hour strike on Tuesday to protest a new round of cuts that unions say will devastate the poor and cause a failing economy to collapse. Lawmakers vote on Wednesday on a plan to unlock more international aid.