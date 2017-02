NEW YORK Nov 6 Prices for U.S. 30-year Treasuries rose as much as a full point late on Tuesday, as the U.S. presidential election began drawing to a close.

Before the vote some analysts had said that a win by President Barack Obama could favor U.S. government debt, with a win by Republican challenger Mitt Romney perhaps better for stocks.

U.S. 30-year bonds last traded up 31/32 to yield 2.873 percent.