* Growth seen staying moderate, keeping Fed accommodative * Unease over Greek vote on austerity adds to safety bid * If compromise seen on US fiscal cliff, market could shift By Luciana Lopez and Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, Nov 7 Prices for U.S. Treasuries jumped on Wednesday after President Barack Obama won re-election, lifting views that monetary policy could stay loose for years amid moderate economic growth. Also boosting support for safe-haven U.S. debt were a rout in the stock market and continuing worries in Europe as Greek lawmakers neared a vote on yet another deeply unpopular package of austerity measures, with protesters hurling petrol bombs outside parliament. Treasuries began rallying late on Tuesday as vote counts in the U.S. election increasingly pointed to an Obama victory. Less than a day after Obama's victory speech in Chicago, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up 1-05/32, its yield falling to 1.623 percent from 1.75 percent on Tuesday. "The Treasury market recognizes that we're back to the fundamentals we had before the election," said Dan Heckman, chief fixed income strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management, with approximately $80 billion in assets under management. "Unemployment is the key to where the bond market will be and we have a very high unemployment rate that is not where the Fed wants it to be, so the Fed will remain accommodative and Treasuries are rallying on all that," he said. The political situation in debt-plagued Greece also drove sentiment, and Michael Cloherty, head of U.S. rates strategy at RBC Capital Markets in New York, called the situation paramount. The worries on Greece's way forward outweighed an attempt by European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi to soothe markets. Draghi said on Wednesday that the bank's new bond-buying program allows for unlimited interventions in sovereign debt markets and should dispel concerns about a euro zone break-up. "The need for Greece to approve some tax increases and spending cuts is getting more attention than the comments" by Draghi, Cloherty said. With the U.S. election resolved, investors turned their eyes to the what has become known as the fiscal cliff, a $600 billion package of tax hikes and spending cuts set to kick in at the start of next year. Analysts have warned that the shock of going over that cliff could tip the country back into recession, unless Congress agrees on a compromise. Until that middle ground is reached, yields for Treasuries are likely to stay low, said Peter Hayes, head of BlackRock's municipal bonds group. "When the market begins to sniff out the possibility of a compromise, then you'll see a shift in the dynamics of the market," he said. "Treasury rates probably would back off and then there'd be a migration back toward risk assets." Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist with Prudential Income in Newark, New Jersey, said the next two years will bring more of what has been seen over the last two: "low rates, higher stock prices, tighter spreads on corporate bonds and a weaker dollar. That's the bottom line." The rally still left bond prices and yields inside their recent - and year-long - ranges. Until monthly job growth starts to top 200,000, "a very slow-growing economic environment" will also benefit safe-haven U.S. debt, said Heckman of U.S. Bank Wealth Management. Traders said the rally was unlikely to push 10-year bond yields below the 1.60 percent mark, a level that has held since early September. In addition, the Treasury sold $24 billion in 10-year notes at a high yield of 1.675 percent on Wednesday.