* Growth seen staying moderate, keeping Fed accommodative
* Unease over Greek vote on austerity adds to safety bid
* If compromise seen on US fiscal cliff, market could shift
By Luciana Lopez and Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Nov 7 Prices of U.S. Treasuries surged
on Wednesday after President Barack Obama won re-election,
lifting views that monetary policy could stay loose for years
amid moderate economic growth.
A rout in the stock market and continuing worries in Europe
also boosted support for safe-haven U.S. debt, with Greek
lawmakers nearing a vote on yet another deeply unpopular package
of austerity measures despite massive protests.
Treasuries began rallying late on Tuesday as vote counts in
the U.S. election increasingly pointed to an Obama victory.
Less than a full day after Obama's victory speech in
Chicago, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up
32/32, its yield falling to 1.641 percent from 1.75 percent on
Tuesday.
"The Treasury market recognizes that we're back to the
fundamentals we had before the election," said Dan Heckman,
chief fixed income strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management,
with approximately $80 billion in assets under management.
"Unemployment is the key to where the bond market will be
and we have a very high unemployment rate that is not where the
Fed wants it to be, so the Fed will remain accommodative and
Treasuries are rallying on all that," he said.
Debt-plagued Greece also drove sentiment, and Michael
Cloherty, head of U.S. rates strategy at RBC Capital Markets in
New York, called the situation paramount.
Worries over Greece outweighed an attempt by European
Central Bank chief Mario Draghi to soothe markets.
Draghi said on Wednesday that the bank's new bond-buying
program allows for unlimited interventions in sovereign debt
markets and should dispel concerns about a euro zone break-up.
"The need for Greece to approve some tax increases and
spending cuts is getting more attention than the comments" by
Draghi, Cloherty said.
With the U.S. election resolved, investors turned their eyes
to the what has become known as the "fiscal cliff," a $600
billion package of tax hikes and spending cuts set to kick in at
the start of next year.
Analysts have warned that the shock of going over that cliff
could tip the country back into recession, unless Congress
agrees on a compromise.
Until that middle ground is reached, yields for Treasuries
are likely to stay low, said Peter Hayes, head of BlackRock's
municipal bonds group.
"When the market begins to sniff out the possibility of a
compromise, then you'll see a shift in the dynamics of the
market," he said. "Treasury rates probably would back off and
then there'd be a migration back toward risk assets."
Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist with Prudential
Income in Newark, New Jersey, said the next two years will bring
more of what has been seen over the last two: "low rates, higher
stock prices, tighter spreads on corporate bonds and a weaker
dollar. That's the bottom line."
The rally still left bond prices and yields inside their
recent - and year-long - ranges.
Until monthly job growth starts to top 200,000, "a very
slow-growing economic environment" will also benefit safe-haven
U.S. debt, said U.S. Bank Wealth Management's Heckman.
Traders said the rally was unlikely to push 10-year bond
yields below the 1.60 percent mark, a level that has held since
early September.
In addition, the Treasury sold $24 billion in 10-year notes
at a high yield of 1.675 percent on Wednesday.