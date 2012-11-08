NEW YORK Nov 8 Prices for U.S. 30-year bonds pared losses and jumped into positive territory on Thursday after the U.S. Treasury sold $16 billion in 30-year bonds.

The bonds, which had been falling in the open market before the sale, reversed course and advanced 29/32 to yield 2.785 percent, which saw a high yield of 2.820 percent.

Prices for U.S. 10-year notes also pared losses to turn slightly positive, up 01/32 to yield 1.640 percent.