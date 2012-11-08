BRIEF-Wells Fargo & Co says issued $2 bln floating rate notes due Feb. 11, 2022
* Says issued $2 billion floating rate notes due February 11, 2022 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2l0lblJ Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Nov 8 Prices for U.S. 30-year bonds pared losses and jumped into positive territory on Thursday after the U.S. Treasury sold $16 billion in 30-year bonds.
The bonds, which had been falling in the open market before the sale, reversed course and advanced 29/32 to yield 2.785 percent, which saw a high yield of 2.820 percent.
Prices for U.S. 10-year notes also pared losses to turn slightly positive, up 01/32 to yield 1.640 percent.
* U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of Yellen testimony (Updates with U.S. market open; changes byline, dateline)
LONDON, Feb 13 (IFR) - Virgin Media is looking to exploit weak covenants in legacy bonds to carry out an exchange on sterling notes that will also impose covenant changes on dollar bondholders.