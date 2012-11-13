* Investors turn to lower risk assets in worries over U.S.
fiscal cliff
* Greek debt woes reignite concern over Europe debt crisis
* Benchmark yields lowest in 10 weeks
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, Nov 13 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose
on Tuesday on increased safe-haven buying spurred by investor
concern about a delay in payment of aid to debt-laden Greece,
souring German investor sentiment and a potential U.S. fiscal
crisis.
Treasuries extended last week's gains, which followed
President Barack Obama's re-election, as investors fretted about
political brinkmanship by Democrats and Republicans over $600
billion in spending cuts and tax hikes due to come into effect
early next year which could send the economy back into
recession.
U.S. lawmakers have seven weeks to hammer out a compromise
to avoid the so-called "fiscal cliff".
Greece is also at the forefront of investors' minds again. A
euro zone finance ministers' meeting on Monday gave Athens two
more years to make cuts demanded of it but held off disbursing
more aid as the euro zone and IMF clashed over a longer-term
target date to shrink the country's debt pile.
The risk-on mood was also supported by data showing analyst
and investor sentiment unexpectedly fell in Germany, Europe's
largest economy, in November.
"You are seeing a combination of U.S. fiscal cliff worries,
the recent erosion on Wall Street, and then the resumption of
these euro zone concerns," said Kim Rupert, managing director of
global fixed income analysis at Action Economics LLC in San
Francisco.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading
8/32 higher in price to yield 1.59 percent, down from 1.61
percent late Friday. The yield touched 1.57 percent on Tuesday,
marking the lowest in 10 weeks.
There was no U.S. trading of Treasuries on Monday due to the
Veterans Day holiday.
Thirty-year Treasury bonds were trading 15/32
higher in price to yield 2.72 percent, down from 2.75 percent
late Friday.
"The risk-off tone appears to be due to a combination of the
overall backdrop of U.S. fiscal cliff concerns, the sense of
continued disagreement over the timing of Greek aid, as well as
weakness in the German ZEW survey," John Briggs and William
O'Donnell, Treasury strategists at RBS Securities in Stamford,
Connecticut, said in a note to clients.
"All of this had stocks steadily and consistently grinding
lower throughout the overnight session," they said.
President Obama on Friday invited congressional leaders to
the White House to start negotiating a deal on the so-called
fiscal cliff, vowing to veto any bill that would extend tax cuts
for the top 2 percent of wage earners. Investors are worried the
United States will be plunged back into recession if the
spending cuts and tax increases are allowed to go into effect.