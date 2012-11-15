NEW YORK Nov 15 U.S. Treasury debt pared early price losses on Thursday after data showing much higher than expected weekly claims for jobless benefits added to the safe-haven allure of U.S. government debt.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 2/32 lower in price to yield 1.60 percent, up from 1.59 percent late Wednesday. The notes had been trading 6/32 lower in price just prior to the release of the jobless claims data, which came out alongside data on October consumer prices.