BRIEF-Isoenergy says not proceeding with private placement
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017
NEW YORK Nov 15 U.S. Treasury debt pared early price losses on Thursday after data showing much higher than expected weekly claims for jobless benefits added to the safe-haven allure of U.S. government debt.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 2/32 lower in price to yield 1.60 percent, up from 1.59 percent late Wednesday. The notes had been trading 6/32 lower in price just prior to the release of the jobless claims data, which came out alongside data on October consumer prices.
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------