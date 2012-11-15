NEW YORK Nov 15 U.S. Treasury debt price losses were briefly pared on Thursday after the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia said its index of business conditions in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region fell unexpectedly in early November.

Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 3/32 lower in price to yield 1.61 percent, up from 1.59 percent late Wednesday. The notes briefly traded unchanged in price immediately following the release of the Philadelphia Fed index.