* Obama, congressional leaders due to hold budget talks
* Benchmark Treasury yields hold just above 10-week low
* Greek debt crisis also on investors' minds
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, Nov 16 U.S. Treasury debt prices were
little changed on Friday, with yields near two-month lows, ahead
of budget talks aimed at preventing large-scale automatic fiscal
tightening that could push the world's largest economy back into
recession.
The "fiscal cliff" that the United States is trying to avoid
amounts to about $600 billon of tax increases and spending cuts
that would automatically come into force next year if Congress
fails to agree on less extreme measures.
Newly re-elected President Barack Obama and congressional
leaders were due to hold budget talks on Friday. Democrat Obama
advocates raising taxes for wealthy Americans while Republicans
oppose any tax hikes.
"The markets will remain cautious into today's congressional
budget negotiations and ahead of the weekend," said Michael
Englund, chief economist at Action Economics in Boulder,
Colorado, adding "we doubt we'll hear anything constructive from
lawmakers."
The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that White House
officials were in advanced internal discussions that could
indicate increased flexibility to negotiate on the potential
budget crisis.
Citing sources familiar with the matter, the Journal wrote
that officials were in talks to replace spending cuts set to
begin in January with a separate package of spending cuts and
tax increases.
The White House had no comment on the report.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading
steady in price to yield 1.59 percent, not far off a 10-week low
of 1.57 percent touched on Tuesday.
Outside of U.S. fiscal negotiations, investors are also
watching developments in Greece. Its international lenders are
squabbling over how to fix its long-term debt sustainability,
delaying an aid payment Athens needs to stay afloat.
The safe-haven appeal of U.S. government debt was also
underpinned on Friday by worries over a possible escalation of
violence in the Middle East after Israeli attacks in the Gaza
Strip intended to end militant rocket fire at Israel.