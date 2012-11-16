* Obama, congressional leaders hold budget talks * Benchmark Treasury yields hover just above 10-week low * US industrial production falls unexpectedly in October By Chris Reese NEW YORK, Nov 16 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Friday, with yields near two-month lows on investor skepticism that budget talks aimed at preventing large-scale automatic fiscal tightening will produce any immediate results. The "fiscal cliff" that the United States is trying to avoid amounts to about $600 billon of tax increases and spending cuts that would automatically come into force early next year if Congress fails to agree on less-extreme measures. Investors are afraid that if not averted, the spending cuts and tax increases will push the U.S. economy back into recession. Newly re-elected President Barack Obama and congressional leaders held budget talks on Friday. Democrat Obama advocates raising taxes for wealthy Americans while Republicans have opposed any tax hikes. However, top Republicans emerged from a meeting at the White House on Friday saying they are prepared to agree to additional revenue, as long as there are also reductions in spending. "To show our seriousness, we've put revenue on the table as long as it's accompanied by significant spending cuts," House Speaker John Boehner told reporters at the White House. Still, safe-haven bidding boosted lower-risk U.S. government debt. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 5/32 higher in price to yield 1.58 percent, down from 1.59 percent late Thursday and not far off a 10-week low of 1.57 percent touched on Tuesday. "The market believes the bulk of (a budget) deal is still going to kick the can down the road. But they are going to come up with something, and that something is going to result in higher taxes and some spending cuts, both of which detract from the economy," said Mary Ann Hurley, vice president of fixed income trading at D.A. Davidson & Co in Seattle. The bullish tone in Treasuries was supported by data showing U.S. industrial output unexpectedly fell in October as superstorm Sandy disrupted production, although the underlying tone of the report remained consistent with slowing manufacturing activity. "The bond market rallied a tiny bit around the time of the industrial production report, but what limited the market's reaction was the statement the Fed put out saying the distortion from superstorm Sandy was massive," said Michael Cloherty, head of U.S. rates strategy at RBC Capital Markets LLC in New York. "So that reduces the informational content of the report from the perspective of using it to forecast what is likely to happen in the rest of the quarter," he said. Outside of the U.S. fiscal negotiations, investors are also watching developments in Greece. Its international lenders are squabbling over how to fix its long-term debt sustainability, delaying an aid payment Athens needs to stay afloat. The safe-haven appeal of U.S. government debt was also underpinned by worries over a possible escalation of violence in the Middle East after Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip intended to end militant rocket fire at Israel. "There is definitely concern over the escalation of tensions in the Middle East," Hurley said, adding "you also still don't have any end in sight to the problems over in Europe."