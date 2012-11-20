NEW YORK Nov 20 U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds fell over a point in price on Tuesday in thin trading as investors took greater hope that lawmakers in Washington will reach a deal to avert a budget crisis.

New supply of $13 billion in Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities scheduled for Wednesday added to selling pressure as dealers prepared to absorb the new sale.

The bonds were last down 1-4/32 in price to yield 2.81 percent, up from 2.76 percent late on Monday.